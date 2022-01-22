Gyms and truck stops offer exercise and showers on the road—great for boondockers

If you’re traveling cross-country or boondocking and need access to a shower or a chance to stretch those stiff driving muscles, a great spot can be the local fitness clubs or gyms along the way.

Try a gym membership for “free” showers

Friends of mine routinely stay overnight in the parking lots at Life Time Fitness when traveling. With their membership, they enjoy the chance to work out, swim and take a long, relaxing hot shower. They contact the gym, make sure it is okay to park overnight and that their 24′ RV will fit.

Another option is Planet Fitness. At a mere $10 a month and an annual fee of $39, Planet Fitness provides a hot shower and workout. Some gym parking lots may be able to accommodate overnight parking, although many are located in strip malls. Call ahead and see what is available and note if there are any local restrictions. Another couple that often boondocks extensively close to cities drives to Planet Fitness for a great shower and quick workout. Some gyms even offer two- or three-day passes.

Don’t need the workout? Truck stops offer showers, too

Not a fan of exercise or buying a gym membership? Truck stops commonly have shower facilities to purchase. Loves and Pilot are popular truck stops that, while catering to professional truck drivers, do allow the general public to use the showers. The showers are generally clean and run between $12 and $15. You can check out availability by downloading their apps. You can also use their apps to locate upcoming truck stops, directions, mileage, propane service and RV lanes. Love’s Connect and Pilot Flying J apps can be very helpful.

When the campground is full, unavailable, or just not your style, there are alternatives to stay in shape and keep clean!

