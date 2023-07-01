Handy tools: “Magnetizer” should be in every RVer’s toolbox

In this three-minute video, our tech advisor, Dave Solberg, shows you a small device that would almost certainly be handy in any RVer’s tool kit, and in the one they have at their sticks-and-bricks home, as well.

It’s called a Magnetizer. What it does is instantly magnetize or demagnetize a tool. A screwdriver is a great example: When you need to reach a screw in a place difficult to reach, by magnetizing a screw driver it can grab and hold the screw, making it easy for you to pull out and then set aside until you need to put it back. Later, you can attach the screw right back on the screwdriver and it will hold tight as you screw it back in its proper place.

When you’re finished, demagnetize the screwdriver and use it normally until you get in a situation where it would be helpful to have it magnetized again.

The Magnetizer is available at Amazon and most large hardware stores.

Click the video. Dave will tell you more.