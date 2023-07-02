Raising the bar: Historic drinking establishments you’ll want to say ‘Cheers’ to

You’ve been running all over the city (or the country), visiting museums, landmarks, tourist traps, souvenir stands, zoos, aquariums. After all, you’re on a relaxing road trip vacation, right? Well, for those moments on the road when you’d love to do nothing more than slow down, relax and curl up with someone special over a good strong drink, why not make it something memorable – or even historic? There are some well–oiled taverns, pubs and saloons still left in the U.S. that are steeped in history; the perfect places to begin (or end) a vacation pub crawl. So if you have a little time, this round of places is on me.

Imbibing in Beantown

You can barely sneeze in Boston without hitting at least three historic landmarks, so it only makes sense that no less than three joints there make the claim as being “The oldest tavern in the United States.” Thankfully, they’re all relatively close to each other, and they’re located in one of the more historic parts of the city (down by venerable Faneuil Hall).

First up is The Green Dragon tavern, which was established way back in 1657, though the original building no longer exists. A popular meeting place for many Boston Revolutionaries, no less than Daniel Webster called it the “headquarters of the American Revolution.” Paul Revere, John Hancock – they all spent many “happy” hours at the Green Dragon and today there’s also live music and good bar food in an authentic Irish pub ambiance.

11 Marshall St

Boston, MA

The Bell in Hand opened in 1795 and today it sits in a charming old building that dates back to 1844. Opened by the legendary “Old Jimmy” Wilson, the last town crier of Boston, this place long has held the reputation of serving the best ale in Boston. Today, you can still enjoy the Bell in Hand Ale when you visit, along with a substantial, traditional pub menu.

45 Union St

Boston, MA

Ye Old Union Oyster House was opened in 1826 and unlike its counterpart historic establishments in Boston, it’s located in the same place it was the year it opened. Personally, this is one of my favorite places to eat in Boston, as they serve some of the best, traditional seafood dishes in town. Oysters, fried clams, scrod – I know we’re focused on drinking right now but I suggest you leave room for food here, too. The bar is a well–oiled classic; a time machine of sorts that will transport you back to the days of tea parties and “One if by land….” Additional trivia: The toothpick was first used in the United States at the Union Oyster House. As well, the Kennedy Clan has patronized the Union Oyster House for years. In fact, J.F.K.’s favorite booth, “The Kennedy Booth,” is marked with a plaque.

41 Union St

Boston, MA

Toasts of the Town – New York City

Pete’s Tavern has been open since 1864 and still looks exactly as it did when literary history was made here in 1902. That year, its most celebrated regular, the writer O. Henry, wrote the classic “The Gift of the Magi” at his favorite booth by the front doors (which is marked today). During prohibition, when selling alcohol was illegal, Pete’s continued to operate disguised as a flower shop. Today, Pete’s is an official historical landmark and the longest continuously operating bar and restaurant in New York City. Pete’s Tavern also continues to serve (in addition to good Italian food) its highly prized 1864 Original House Ale.

129 East 18th Street

New York, New York

There are many who consider McSorley’s Old Ale House to be America’s most famous bar. After all, where else did Abraham Lincoln and John Lennon both imbibe? As McSorley’s itself describes, “Woody Guthrie inspired the union movement from a table in the front – guitar in hand, while civil rights attorneys Faith Seidenberg and Karen DeCrow had to take their case to the Supreme Court to gain access. Women were finally allowed access to McSorley’s in 1970! So belly up. Enter the sawdust–strewn floors and history–patched walls for a trip back through time. Share the McSorley’s experience with the spirits of 150 years!” Today a lot of interesting historical paraphernalia can be found in the bar, including Houdini’s handcuffs, which are connected to the bar rail. And look for the numerous wishbones hanging above the bar. Legend has it they were hung there by soldiers headed off for World War I. When they came back they were to take them down – so those bones remaining today represent the men who never made it back.

15 East 7th Street

New York, NY

The City of Brotherly Booze

Opened in 1860, McGillin’s Olde Ale House is the oldest continuously operational tavern in Philadelphia. It was officially called The Bell in Hand when it first opened back in 1860 in the home of Irish immigrant William “Pa” McGillin, the proprietor of the establishment. Today, the cherished pub is home to a famous and growing collection of historical Philadelphia memorabilia including a catalog of every Liquor License held by the pub since 1871, saved by William McGillin and each owner after that. The original “Bell in Hand” sign that William “Pa” McGillin designed for the pub is also in the collection.

1310 Drury St

Philadelphia, PA

Jack London’s Square in Oakland, CA

Heinold’s First and Last Chance Saloon is where the writer Jack London hung out, as if you need any other reason to visit. Opened in 1883, this historic bar was originally called J.M. Heinold’s Saloon and is built from the timbers of old whaling ships. Considered to be Jack London’s favorite saloon, he would sit here and listen to sailors’ tales, many of which would later appear in his books. London wrote at a favorite table, and Heinold and the saloon are referred to 17 times in his novels “John Barleycorn” and “Tales of the Fish Patrol.” (Other former customers of the tiny saloon include President William Howard Taft and writers Robert Louis Stevenson, Robert Service, Ambrose Bierce and Erskine Caldwell.) Adjacent to the saloon is a portion of London’s 1898 Yukon cabin, which was moved to Oakland in 1969.

56 Jack London Square

Oakland, California

Safe travels!

Chris Epting is an author, award-winning journalist/photographer and dedicated road tripper. His best-selling books including James Dean Died Here (the locations of America’s pop culture landmarks), Roadside Baseball, and The Birthplace Book, along with many others that remain popular with many travelers and RVers throughout the country and world. You may learn more about Chris at his author’s site, www.chrisepting.com.

##RVT1111