All RVers own a “whiskey stick,” but we bet you don’t know its history!

You probably have at least one, perhaps more than one “whiskey stick” in your RV. And no, a whiskey stick is not used during happy hour! The whiskey stick (also known as liquor stick or bubble level) has an interesting history. Once you know it, you’ll think of it each time you check that your RV is level. Guaranteed.

A better level

As far back as the ancient Egyptians, water tanks were used to determine a level, horizontal plane. Then, along came Melchisédech Thévenot. It was 1661. This French scientist and mathematician decided to transform the water tank leveling system into a more portable hand tool. Thank goodness!

Thévenot placed a small amount of water inside a straight-sided, glass tube. Allowing a bit of air into the tube as well, he then sealed the tube closed. The bubble did a good job of displaying the level. The problem? Water freezes. When the temperature dipped below 32 degrees, Thévenot’s sealed glass tube shattered.

Liquor to the rescue!

In order to make his invention work even in cold temperatures, Thévenot decided to introduce some liquor into his leveling device. The liquor prevented the water from freezing. Thévenot’s bubble level, or liquor stick, was invented.

Whiskey stick or liquor stick?

Historians differ as to what type of liquor Thévenot used to freeze-proof his level. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some great stories about how the level got its name. One story goes like this: Hard-working brick masons regularly pawn their bubble levels in order to purchase whiskey. At the end of the week (payday) the masons buy back their levels—or as they call ’em, whiskey sticks.

Today, all types of builders use this tool. Thévenot’s invention helps masons and carpenters alike find horizontal level. It can also indicate plumb, or vertical level when held on end. As laser levels become more affordable, they may eventually replace Thévenot’s invention. But I bet RVers will continue to use the whiskey stick for quite a while. And I hope their stories stay around, too. Don’t you?

