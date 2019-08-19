Happier Camper makes cute retro RV

Move over, big rigs! It’s time for the little guy to shine. Happier Camper, a California based company, is turning out some of the cutest little RVs we’ve ever seen – and they’re only 72 square feet!

The double-hull insulated fiberglass trailer comes in a multitude of colors (we’ll take the Bishop Red one, please) and weighs a mere 1,100 pounds. The trailer comes with a large, rear hatch (which means dinner always comes with a view), and a wide-entry door with a port window which seems to scream, “Yeah, I know I’m cute.” It can sleep up to five people and can be towed by almost any vehicle. Gosh, we’re blushing over this thing.

The Happier Camper can be customized. Bathroom? Sure! Kitchen? OK! Bunk beds for the youngins? Yup. A bed and a dining table in one? Mhmm. Room for the kayaks? You got it. The coolest part about these customizations though is that you do them yourself. The trailer comes with 20″x20″ “cubes” which you can re-arrange or stack yourself, turning your RV into the Lego castle you always dreamed of. In other words, if you somehow acquire new furniture or a new pet while on your vacation, move your kitchen to the back, your bed to the front, and voila, there’s now room for a buffalo and a new recliner. Click the image to watch a video to see what I mean. It’s hard to describe.

If you’re not already gushing over this little guy like we are, admire the photos below, which are all from the official Happier Camper Instagram account.

(That’s the one we’d want.)

If you find yourself near their headquarters in Los Angeles, stop by for a coffee at The Happier Cafe!

New office space for the RV Travel staff? Yes, I think so. (…But only if the dog is included too?)

Who said Mini Coopers couldn’t tow an RV?

OK, you get the point. You can see more photos here, visit their official website here, donate money for us to buy one here…..no, just kidding (but wanted to sneak that in there anyway), and buy one for yourself at a starting price of $24,950 here (whew!).