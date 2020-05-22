Heartland recalls some 2020 trailers: spare tire could fall off

If both U-bolts break, the carrier and spare tire can detach from the unit, resulting in an increased risk of injury and increase the risk of a crash.

Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will replace the spare tire mounting U-bolts, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 14, 2020. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read them by clicking here. Or visit here to receive a monthly recap of all recalls for that month including those of common vehicles used for towing or as dinghies behind motorhomes.