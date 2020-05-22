RV Daily Tips. Friday, May 22, 2020

Issue 1346

Tip of the Day

Boondocking and hiking: Be cautious, stay safe

Some time back a 59-year-old woman went missing in a Northern California state park. She went missing for six days before a man and his son found her. When she was finally rescued from where she had fallen from an unmarked trail into a ravine, she said she was uninjured but could not climb out of the ravine and could only wait, hoping to be rescued. Luckily, other than the misery of being unable to sleep at night because of the cold, she was only treated for hypothermia. Continue reading.

Which big box stores allow overnight RV “camping”?

Jim O’Briant, of Overnight RV Parking, runs down the list of popular big box stores (and a restaurant chain) that do or don’t allow overnight stays. Most RVers know that Walmart is usually accommodating, but what about the other big chain stores? In this short video, learn which ones are RV-friendly.

GMC motorhomes were way ahead of their time

Most motorhomes built more than 40 years ago are badly showing their age by now — if you can even find one outside a junkyard. Not so with the GMC motorhome, which first rolled off the production line in 1973 and is still very visible on the highways today. Eight thousand of the sleek motorhomes are thought to still be on the road, an incredibly high percentage of the total ever built, about 13,000. Do you have one? Read more.

“Clean” firewood



Can’t find a good source of campfire wood? Restrictions to keep invasive bug species at bay make it even harder. Hit the “big box” lumberyard and buy cheap “utility”-grade 2x4s. Cut ’em in foot or foot-and-a-half lengths. They are easy to chop into kindling, if desired, and they light easily, don’t support bugs, and put out plenty of heat and light.

Even today, when we should keep our distance from others, it’s easy to visit with others in the campground or RV park. Everybody just needs to bring their own lawn chairs and space them at least six feet apart. Hey, we don’t need to hug everyone we meet, do we?

The best places in America to travel back in time

You can learn about history by immersing yourself in a different era by heading to some of the best living-history exhibits, festivals and events across the country. Whether you want to experience traditional colonial crafts or a Wild West gunfight, here are the 40 best places in the U.S. to travel back in time.

Trivia

Chicago, the “Windy City,” isn’t necessarily called that just because it’s a windy place. The nickname was coined by journalists in the 19th century who were referring to its residents, who they called “windbags” and said they were “full of hot air.”

