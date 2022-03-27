Heartland recalls some trailers. Loose wiring can lead to fire

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2022 Lithium, Prowler, and Trail Runner travel trailers, equipped with a 50-amp shore power inlet. The power inlet lug bolts may have been manufactured with excessively hard metal, preventing them from being tightened properly and resulting in a loose wiring connection.

Loose wiring can cause an electrical arc or short, increasing the risk of a fire as well as injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the power inlet, as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed May 21, 2022. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

