Pickup trucks rock, sometimes faster than sports cars

As if versatility, comfort, towing prowess and coolness aren’t enough, pickup trucks are performance vehicles. In some instances, their performance is more impressive than vehicles marketed as performance vehicles.

A recent report on CarandDriver.com provides details and performance of the top fastest, non-modified pickup trucks in history. The pickup trucks range from a 31-year-old workhorse of versatility to a just-debuting electric truck.

Here are the results in reverse order and a synopsis of what CarandDriver.com said about the slowest of the fastest, the oldest of the fastest and the fastest of the fastest trucks:

Slowest of the Fastest

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro (0-60 mph/5.7 seconds)

“Two decades in, and the 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD has finally entered its third generation. Unlike the rest of the full-size pickup offerings, this new Tundra doesn’t have a V-8 powertrain option. Instead, every new Tundra is powered by a twin-turbocharged V-6 with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“The Tundra TRD Pro we tested uses the souped-up 437-hp hybrid powertrain. The TRD Pro is the closest thing Toyota makes to a Ford Raptor or a Ram 1500 TRX, which is to say, this is neither of those trucks. Still, it’s certainly equipped for whatever mud most are willing to fling at it, and it’s over a half-second quicker than the last Tundra we tested, which used a 381-hp V-8.”

Oldest of the Fastest

1991 GMC Syclone: 5.3 seconds

“It was summer of ’91, and trouble was brewing. An unruly group of automotive writers decided it was worth the risk of upsetting Anteros, Carmenta, and the rest of the gods in order to see how truly fast a new twin-turbo GMC Syclone was.

“With 280 horsepower on tap, wide tires, and an overbuilt all-wheel-drive system, the Syclone and its funky brother, the Typhoon, became instant cult classics. The results were groundbreaking, and unfortunately, as punishment for the fourth estate’s transgressions, the quarter-ton segment would eventually be vanquished from the U.S. forever.”

Fastest of the Fastest

2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition: 3.3 seconds

“The pickup has been around for a century. The electric pickup has just arrived, and the Rivian R1T is already the quickest truck we’ve ever tested. Four motors, one at each wheel, produce a combined 835 horsepower, which is 133 more than the TRX.

“The R1T tipped our scales at 7173 pounds, 1755 pounds of which account for its 128.9-kWh battery pack. Pushed by all of that, the truck of the future, available today, completed a quarter-mile in 11.9 seconds at 110 mph. Our test truck was priced at $76,875—that’s $2200 less than a base TRX—and it accelerates almost as quickly as the quickest EV we’ve ever tested, the Tesla Model S Plaid.”

Complete list

Here’s the complete list, slowest fast to fastest fast, from zero to 60 miles per hour:

2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, 5.7 seconds;

2017 Ford F-150 3.5L V-6 EcoBoost 4×4, 5.7 seconds;

2015 Ram 1500 R/T Hemi, 5.4 seconds;

2014 GMC Sierra 1500, 5.4 seconds;

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST, 5.4 seconds;

2021 Chevrolet 1500 RST, 5.4 seconds;

2018 Ford F-150 5.0L V-8 4×2 SuperCrew, 5.4 seconds;

2018 Ford f 150 4×2 supercrew, 5.4 seconds;

2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid, 5.4 seconds;

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor, 5.3 seconds (tie);

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 6.2L V-8, 5.3 seconds (tie);

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor, 5.2 seconds;

2001 Ford SVT F-150 Lightning, 5.2 seconds;

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCrew, 5.1 seconds;

2019 Ford F-150 Limited, 5.1 seconds;

2004 Dodge Ram SRT-10, 4.9 seconds;

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor SuperCab, 4.9 seconds;

2005 Hennessey Venom 800 TT Ram SRT-10, 4.4 seconds;

2021 Ram 1500 TRX, 3.7 seconds;

2022 Rivian R1T Launch Edition, 3.3 seconds.

