Heartland RV recalls some trailers. Landing legs could collapse

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland RV) is recalling 1,168 model year 2019-2021 Cyclone and 2020-2021 Bighorn Traveler travel trailers. Due to insufficient bracing, the front landing legs may buckle and collapse while the trailer is parked.

If the landing legs buckle, the trailer will drop unexpectedly, increasing the risk of property damage, personal injury or death.