RV and RV-related recalls for August 2020

Here is our monthly summary of RV recalls for August 2020 and related equipment we feel are of interest to our readers. This information has been gleaned from the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. This is NOT a complete list of all vehicles and related equipment recalled.

Did you miss the most recent RV Daily Tips Newsletter? It’s a good one.

Our NEWEST Facebook and RVillage Groups: California RV Travel • RVing Route 66 • Casino Camping • Electric bikes for RVing • Crowded Campgrounds Discussion • RVers Who Just Bought Their First RV • RVing over 60 • RVing During the Pandemic • RV Tires with Roger Marble • Coronavirus News for RVers • RV Parks where you can fish without a license • RVing Fulltime • RVing with Dogs • Towing Behind a Motorhome • RVing with a Disability • RV Travel Tips • Trucks for RV Towing • And please join our group on RVillage (like Facebook except just for RVers).

UNITED STATES RECALLS

RECREATION VEHICLES

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2017-2018 Charleston, 2017-2019 Legacy, 2017-2020 Berkshire, 2017 Coachmen Cross Country, and 2017-2020 Sportscoach motorhomes built on certain FCCC XB and XC chassis that received an inspection-only remedy for recall 18V-763. The rear-mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning. Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash. Forest Rivers will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will replace the old Power Distribution Module (PDM) with a new PDM, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 27, 2020. Owners may contact DTNA customer service at 1-800-745-8000. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1203.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Salem and Wildwood motorhomes. The fresh water tank may not be properly secured to the vehicle’s frame. A fresh water tank that detaches from the frame could increase the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will properly secure the holding tank, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-503-831-5410. Forest River’s number for this recall is 22-1219.

Forest River, Inc. (Forest) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Forest River Forester, Sunseeker, Dynamax Isata and Coachmen Galleria and Prism motorhomes built on Sprinter Van chassis equipped with swivel seats. The wiring harnesses for the front seats may have been routed incorrectly and could become jammed and damaged in the swivel seat frames. If the wiring harness is damaged, the side air bag within the seat may deploy inadvertently or not deploy as designed in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants. Forest River will notify owners, and Sprinter dealers will inspect the wire harness routing for both front seats and will repair the wiring and add clips or cable ties as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Daimler Vans customer service at 1-877-762-8267. Daimler Vans number for their recall is VS3DREHSIK. Forest’s number for this recall is 51-1206.

Forest River, Inc. is recalling certain 2020 Coachmen Beyond, 2017-2019 Coachmen CrossFit, and 2016-2020 Galleria motorhomes. The awning may deploy while the vehicle is moving. An awning that deploys while the vehicle is moving increases the risk of a crash. Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will install a circuit interrupter, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-6310. Forest Rivers’s number for this recall is 225-1217.

Foretravel, Inc. is recalling certain 2020 iC-37 motorhomes equipped with Xantrex Inverters which have an internal ground neutral bond. The vehicles were also wired with an additional external ground neutral bond. Having more than one ground/neutral bond in a system creates the possibility of electrical shock when making contact with the metal surfaces of the coach. An electrical shock can increase the risk of injury. All of the affected units have been remedied and owner notification letters will not be sent. Owners may contact Foretravel customer service at 1-800-955-6226.

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2021 Mallard travel trailers. The liquid propane (LP) hose and connector may contact the suspension shackle. Contact with the shackle can cause premature failure of the LP hose, increasing the risk of a fire in the presence of an ignition source. Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will relocate the hose to prevent the LP hose/connector from being able to make contact with the shackle. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Jayco Melbourne, Melbourne Prestige and Entegra Qwest motorhomes built on Sprinter chassis and equipped with swivel seats. The wiring harnesses for the front seats may have been routed incorrectly and could become jammed and damaged in the swivel seat frames. If the wiring harness is damaged, the side air bag within the seat may deploy unexpectedly or not deploy as designed in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants. Jayco will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter dealers will inspect the wire harness routing for both front seats and will repair the wiring and add clips or cable ties as needed, free of charge. The recall began August 21, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Keystone Fuzion (models 357, 369, 373, 379, 419, 424, 427, 429 and 430) and Impact (models 26V, 28V, 29V, 311, 317, 330, 343, 359, 367 and 415) toy hauler travel trailers. The generator transfer switch may be incorrectly wired with the transfer switch “Line” wiring (shore cord) and “Load” wiring (power center wiring) reversed, allowing the generator power to energize the shore power connection. A generator that is able to energize the shore power connection may increase the risk of injury. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will run the generator to check for the proper power output, correcting the wiring as necessary, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin August 27, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-382. Note: If there is no power inside the unit while the generator is running, owners are instructed to discontinue using the generator until the recall remedy is performed.

Tape it to the limit…

Rather than an adhesive, this type of tape fuses to itself. It makes a totally waterproof seal that can be used to repair the insulation on electrical wiring in the field. It has all kinds of other emergency uses advertised such as a quick fix for a leaking radiator hose, so it certainly deserves a place in your RV toolbox since it’s a multi-tasking piece of equipment that could save your bacon. Learn more or order.

Keystone RV Company (Keystone) is recalling certain 2021 Outback travel trailers. The Federal Identification Tag incorrectly states that the tire pressure should be 65 PSI, when the correct tire pressure is 80 PSI. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.” The incorrect label may lead to unintentionally underinflating the tires, possibly causing their failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Keystone will notify owners, and dealers will replace the Federal Identification Tag, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 21, 2020. Owners may contact Keystone customer service at 1-866-425-4369. Keystone’s number for this recall is 20-384.

Newmar Corporation (Newmar) is recalling certain 2016-2019 Ventana LE, 2017-2020 Ventana, London Aire, Essex and Dutch Star, 2017-2019 Mountain Aire, 2018-2020 New Aire, and 2020 Kountry Star motorhomes that received the ‘inspection-only’ remedy from recall 19V-426. The rear-mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning. Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash. Newmar will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks North America dealers will replace the PDM, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin September 19, 2020. Owners may contact Newmar’s customer service at 1-800-731-8300. Newmar’s number for this recall is 20V-404.

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Fleetwood Pace Arrow motorhomes, models 33D, 36U, 35QS, 35S, 35RB and 35E. The auxiliary batteries, located inside the interior step compartment, were secured in place with a metal hold-down bracket secured with carriage bolts and standard nuts. This hardware may loosen and allow the metal hold-down bracket to shift or move and make contact with the battery terminals. If the bracket contacts the battery terminal it may short circuit, increasing the risk of a fire. REV will notify owners, and dealers will install replacement battery hold-down mounting hardware, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 25, 2020. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 200728REV.

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Daybreak, Four Winds, Quantum, Delano, Tiburon, Chateau and Freedom Elite motorhomes and 2020 Gemini, Chateau Citation, Compass, Siesta, and Synergy motorhomes built on Sprinter Van chassis (platform 970 (VS30), equipped with swivel seats. The wiring harnesses for the front seats may have been routed incorrectly and could become jammed and damaged in the swivel seat frames. If the wiring harness is damaged, the side air bag within the seat may deploy inadvertently or not deploy as designed in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants. Thor will notify owners, and Mercedes-Benz dealers will inspect the wire harness routing for both front seats and will repair the wiring and add clips or cable ties as needed, free of charge. This recall began August 13, 2020. Owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-855-2867 Mercedes-Benz customer service at 1-877-762-8267. Thor’s number for this recall is RC000200.

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes, models 27B, 29M, 32T, 33X, 34J, 34R and 35M. The electronic control center circuit board may be damaged from voltages over 17 volts or a reverse polarity situation. A damaged circuit board could increase the risk of a fire. Thor will notify owners, and dealers will add an additional circuit module to the existing component board to provide reverse polarity and over-current protection, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 20, 2020. Owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-855-2867. Thor’s number for this recall is RC000203.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017-2020 Aria, Venetian and Tuscany, 2017 Tuscany XTE and 2017-2019 Palazzo motorhomes vehicles that received an inspection-only remedy for recall 18V-763. The rear-mounted Power Distribution Module (PDM) may have been damaged during manufacturing, possibly resulting in the rear marker lights, brake lights, or turn signals not functioning. Non-functioning exterior marker lights can increase the risk of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and Daimler Trucks dealers will replace the PDM, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin September 20, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000196.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017-2021 Freedom Elite motorhomes. A 100-amp converter breaker was incorrectly installed at the battery tray when a 70-amp breaker is required, possibly resulting in the wiring connected to the breaker overheating. Overheated wires can increase the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the converter breaker with one of the correct amperage if needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 22, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000199.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Daybreak 23DB, 2018-2021 Four Winds 23U, and 2018-2021 Chateau 23U motorhomes. Bolts of the wrong size were used to secure the barrel chair pedestals, allowing the pedestal to separate from the floor in the event of a crash. As such, these motorhomes fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 207, “Seating Systems” and number 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” If the pedestal were to separate from the floor during a crash, the seat belt anchorages may fail, increasing the risk of injury. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the pedestal bolt size, correcting the hardware as necessary, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 5, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000202.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Sequence and Tellaro motorhomes. The dinette booth seat belts may be too short preventing them from being usable by some occupants. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 208, “Occupant Crash Protection” and 209, “Seat Belt Assemblies.” Inability to use the seat belt may increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will replace the 18-inch seat belt tether with a 24-inch tether on both sides of the dinette booth, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 22, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000198.

Keep mice out of your RV

A best-seller! The positive reviews on this product from Earthkind make it the best bet for keeping your RV mouse-free. It’s the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 90 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets, too. 98% biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2021 Daybreak, Four Winds, Quantum, Chateau, and Freedom Elite motorhomes built on the 2020 Ford E-Series chassis. The battery cable may not have been properly secured within the chassis rail, which can cause it to contact the exhaust manifold and heat shield. Battery cable contact with the exhaust manifold and heat shield can increase the risk of a fire. TMC will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the routing of the battery cable. If needed the cable will be re-routed and properly secured, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 20, 2020. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000197.

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Tiffin Bus and 2018-2020 Zephyr motorhomes. The windshield wipers may not work due to the control module being improperly wired. The wipers may stop working during inclement weather, causing limited visibility, increasing the risk of a crash. Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the control module, correcting the wiring as needed, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2021 Revel motorhomes. These motorhomes have an auxiliary alternator belt that may wear and detach. If the auxiliary alternator belt disengages, the engine serpentine belt may also disengage causing an immediate loss of power steering control increasing the risk of crash. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will coordinate the inspection and proper alignment of the belt pulleys, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 9, 2020. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-800-798-2002. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 162.

Winnebago Towable (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Micro Minnie 5 travel trailers. An emergency exit window was not installed in the bedroom. If occupants do not have access to the entry door, there is no alternate means of escape provided which may result in serious injury or death. Winnebago will notify owners, and dealers will replace the right side bedroom window with an escape window, free of charge. The recall began August 17, 2020. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-574-825-5280 extension 5220.

Xtreme Outdoors (Xtreme) is recalling certain 2020 Little Guy Mini Max Trailers. The curb weight, Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) and Cargo Carrying Capacity (CCC) are understated on the certification label, affecting how well the trailer may be towed. As such, these trailers fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 110, “Tire selection and Rims” and 49 CFR part 567, “Certification.” There is a risk that the trailer may exceed the towing capacity of the tow vehicle, increasing the risk of a vehicle crash. Xtreme will notify owners, and dealers will send new certification labels for all trailers affected by this recall, free of charge. Unsold units that are outside Xtreme Outdoors control will also be issued new paperwork with the correct information. The recall is expected to begin September 7, 2020. Owners may contact Xtreme customer service at 1-888-469-9688.

Last three years of recalls. Click here.

OTHER VEHICLES

American Honda Motor Co. (Honda) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Odyssey vehicles. Water may get into the rearview camera mounting holes and enter the camera lens and cause a distorted image, or no image at all. Additionally, if the rearview camera view mode is set to top-down view, or switched from that view to another mode in a bright environment, the image may not display. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” A distorted or inoperative rearview camera display can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the rearview camera, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is W83.

Chrysler (FCA US LLC) is recalling certain 2014-2018 Ram 1500 and 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles equipped with 3.0L diesel engines. The crankshaft position sensor tone wheel may delaminate causing the engine to lose its ability to synchronize the fuel injector pulses and cam shaft timing, possibly resulting in an engine stall. An engine stall can increase the risk of a crash. FCA US will notify owners, and dealers will update the powertrain control module software to maintain vehicle propulsion by reading the camshaft position signal in the event that the crankshaft position signal is lost, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 2, 2020. Owners may contact FCA US customer service at 1-800-853-2002. FCA US’s number for this recall is W58.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The incorrect leaf spring shims may have been installed between the rear axle and the leaf springs possibly affecting the vehicle’s handling. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, “Electronic Stability Control Systems.” The incorrect leaf spring shims may negatively affect vehicle handling, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will replace the leaf spring shims on both sides, renew the spring brackets, check the rubber buffers for wear, renewing them if necessary, and adjust the headlamps, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3LEFSPRI.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. The chassis may be missing the additional stabilization required for its cargo capacity. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 126, “Electronic Stability Control Systems.” If the vehicle is operated without the additional stabilization, vehicle handling could be affected, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will upgrade the chassis by replacing the stabilizer bar on the front axle and replacing shock absorbers and installing a stabilizer bar on the rear axle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 7, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-877-762-8267. DVUSA’s number for this recall is VS3FAHRBA.

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vehicles. The affected Sprinter vehicles from platform 907 (VS30) might have an open port on the fuel delivery module (fuel pump). An open port on the fuel pump module may result in fuel leaking onto the roadway, increasing the risk of a crash. DVUSA will notify owners, and dealers will check for the additional nozzle on the fuel pump and install a closure onto the nozzle as needed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 18, 2020. Owners may contact DVUSA customer service at 1-800-367-6372. MBUSA’s number for this recall is VS3KRASTUF.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2015-2018 Ford Edge and 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX vehicles. The front brake hoses may rupture prematurely. A ruptured front brake hose will cause a brake fluid leak, lengthening the distance needed to stop the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the front brake hoses with the new hoses that have a revised braid material, free of charge. Parts are not currently available. Ford will send an interim notification beginning September 14, 2020, to make owners aware of the issue. A second letter will be mailed once parts are available. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S42.

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 F-150 vehicles. An incorrect attachment nut may have been used to attach the battery positive (B+) power supply cable to the starter motor, possibly affecting the electrical conductivity, resulting in excess heat and electrical arcing. Electrical arcing can increase the risk of a fire. Ford will notify owners, and dealers will replace the starter motor B+ power supply attachment nut, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin August 24, 2020. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 20S40.

New book a must-have for state park campers!

This newly published book, “50 States: 500 State Parks,” is a must-have for all state park campers and explorers. The book is a beautiful visual journey through America’s best state parks. Whether you’re looking for stunning vistas, rare wildlife, a dose of history, or an enjoyable hike, the state parks offer an array of experiences. Learn more or order.

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2020 Buick Enclave, Cadillac XT5 and XT6, Chevrolet Blazer, Silverado 1500, 2500 and 3500 and Traverse and GMC Acadia and Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 vehicles. The diffuser component of the Roof-Rail Air Bag (RRAB) inflator may not have been properly crimped to the inflator and could separate from the inflator during air bag deployment. If the diffuser separates from the inflator during deployment, RRAB performance may be degraded, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the suspect RRAB modules, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 14, 2020. Owners may contact GM customer service at 1-866-522-9559. GM’s number for this recall is N202305380.

Honda (America Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey vehicles. Water may enter the outer door handle cables for the sliding doors. If this occurs, the outer door handle cables may freeze in cold temperatures, preventing the front and rear sliding door latches from securely latching. A power sliding door that fails to latch may open while moving, increasing the risk of injury. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will replace the power sliding door outer handle cables, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is A88.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2018-2020 Odyssey, 2019-2020 Passport, and 2019-2021 Pilot vehicles. Incorrect instrument panel control module software can cause the instrument panel to not display critical information, such as engine oil pressure, speedometer, and gear selector position until the next ignition cycle. Additionally, it can prevent the rearview camera image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) numbers 101, “Control and Displays” and 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” Operating a vehicle without a functioning instrument panel or rearview camera display increases the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners, and dealers will reprogram the instrument panel control module software, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is T89.

Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Pilot, 2019-2020 Odyssey and 2019-2020 Passport vehicles. Incorrect central network software programming may cause several errors to occur that can delay or prevent the rearview camera image from displaying. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rearview Mirrors.” A delayed or inoperative rearview camera display can reduce the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Honda will notify owners that updated software is available. Owners have the option to either follow the mailed instructions to download and update the software for free, or visit a dealer to have the software update performed, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 23, 2020. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is Y7Y.

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2020 Telluride vehicles equipped with Smart Cruise Control (SCC). When a trailer is connected to the vehicle, the trailer brake lights will not illuminate when the SCC applies the brakes. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 108, “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.” Inoperative trailer brake lights can fail to warn other drivers that the vehicle is slowing, increasing the risk of a crash. Kia will notify owners, and dealers will install an additional wire harness to the main fuse box to signal the trailer brake lights, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin September 10, 2020. Owners may contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542. Kia’s number for this recall is SC194.

Remember to maintain those slide seals!

If you’ve heard a cracking or popping sound when extending your slide outs, it means your seals are sticking and/or drying out! Using a seal conditioner about every 8-12 weeks is recommended to avoid drying and cracking. Once they begin to wear and show damage, they are no longer working to their fullest capacity. We recommend using Thetford Premium RV Slide Out Rubber Seal Conditioner – it works like a charm.

CLUBS & USEFUL ORGANIZATIONS

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Overnight RV parking. Directory of more than 14,000 locations where you can stay for free or nearly free with your RV. Modest membership fee.

• Boondockers Welcome. Stay at homes of RVers who welcome you in their driveways, yards, farmland or other space on their private property. Modest membership fee.

• Escapees. Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

OTHER EQUIPMENT AND TIRES

High Altitude Trailer Co., LLC (HATC) is recalling certain 2019-2020 XT50 trailers retrofitted with a black rear swing arm spare tire carrier. The weld on the retrofitted rear swing arm bracket may fail causing the rear swing arm, spare tire, and any other attached items to break away from the trailer frame. If the rear swing arm spare tire carrier bracket weld fails, the spare tire may separate from the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. HATC has notified owners, and dealers will add reinforcing welds along the top seam of the swing arm bracket and trailer frame, free of charge. For customers not in the immediate region, the manufacturer will coordinate with a local welding repair shop to add the welds and reimburse the shop directly. The recall began July 28, 2020. Owners may contact HATC customer service at 1-720-391-6685. HATC’s number for this recall is 2020G27.

Linglong Americas, Inc. (Linglong) is recalling certain Venezia Crusade HT tires, size LT265/75R16 Load Range E, with DOT date codes 2715 through 5215. The tires may experience lower sidewall separation. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Sidewall separation can lead to sudden tire failure, increasing the risk of a crash. Linglong will notify owners, and dealers will replace the tires, free of charge. The recall was expected to begin August 24, 2020. Owners may contact Linglong customer service at 1-330-239-0404. Linglong’s number for this recall is YCLF.

Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Group Rubber (Shaanxi) is recalling all Duraturn Travia A/T tires, sizes LT225/75R16, LT235/75R15, LT235/80R17, LT235/85R16, LT245/75R16, LT245/75R17, LT265/70R17, LT265/75R16, LT285/70R17, LT285/75R16 and LT31X10.50R15 with DOT date codes 4015 through 0318. Due to manufacturing issues, the tread or innerliner may separate from the tire. As such, these tires fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 139, “New Pneumatic Radial Tires for Light Vehicles.” Tread or innerliner separation could lead to a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash. Shaanxi will notify owners, and dealers will reimburse the customer for the affected tires. The recall is expected to begin September 14, 2020. Owners may contact Duraturn Customer Assistance Service Department at 1-626-513-8989.

Please note: This is only a list of recalls we feel may be of interest to the RVing community. There may be other recalls which may affect you — please make it a point to visit appropriate government sources for more information.

The most popular roadside assistance program

More than 1.5 million successful roadside rescues. There are many choices available to RVers, but the Good Sam Club program remains the most popular year after year. Learn more.

What is a recall?

When a manufacturer or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) determines that a car or item of motor vehicle equipment creates an unreasonable risk to safety or fails to meet minimum safety standards, the manufacturer is required to fix that car or equipment at no cost to the consumer. That can be done by repairing it, replacing it, offering a refund (for equipment) or, in rare cases, repurchasing the car.

What should I do if my vehicle is included in this recall?

If your vehicle is included in this recall, it is very important that you get it fixed as soon as possible given the potential danger to you and your passengers if it is not addressed. You should receive a separate letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, notifying you of the recall and explaining when the remedy will be available, whom to contact to repair your vehicle or equipment, and to remind you that the repair will be done at no charge to you. If you believe your vehicle is included in the recall, but you do not receive a letter in the mail from the vehicle manufacturer, please call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236, or contact your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Thank you for your attention to this important safety matter and for your commitment to helping save lives on America’s roadways.

Here are some useful websites regarding recalls:

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the agency which handles vehicle recalls.

• Here is a link to the main NHTSA website, which covers everything they do.

• Here’s a link to where you can enter your vehicle’s VIN to see if it has ever been involved in a recall.

• Here is the link if you ever want to file a vehicle safety complaint.

Did you miss this week’s issue of RV Travel? You can read it here.

This newsletter is copyright © 2020 by RVtravel.com.