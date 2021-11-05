Some Heartland RV toy haulers recalled for fire risk

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Heartland Cyclone and 2019-2021 Road Warrior Toy Hauler trailers. The transfer switch wire securement lugs may have been improperly tightened during production, causing the wires to come loose. The potential number of units affected is 1,783.

Loose wires can cause electrical arcing, increasing the risk of a fire which could lead to injury.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and tighten the securement lugs, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 29, 2021. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1025b