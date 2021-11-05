Friday, November 5, 2021

Thor motorhomes recalled – Compartment door skin may separate

By Chuck Woodbury
Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2017 Challenger, Miramar, and Outlaw motorhomes. The external compartment outer door skin may separate from the motorhome during transit. The potential number of units affected is 424.

A door skin that separates during transit can become a road hazard, increasing the risk of a crash.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect the compartment door skin and replace the door as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 29, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000247.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1025b

