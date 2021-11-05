RV Daily Tips. Friday, November 5, 2021

Issue 1725

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s Bargains at Amazon.

Today’s thought

“To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting.” ―E.E. Cummings

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Doughnut Day!

On this day in history: 1895 – George B. Selden is granted the first U.S. patent for an automobile.

Tip of the Day

Your RV’s stovetop is disgusting! Here’s how to easily clean it

By Nanci Dixon

I had been avoiding taking our Atwood gas stovetop apart to clean under the vents even though I could easily see how much I needed to. I just couldn’t avert my eyes any longer. When at our motorhome service center, one of the service guys showed me how to slide out the top. Here’s how I cleaned it.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: City water inlet regurgitates – Help!

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Heartland Prowler 240RB. As he reports, it’s “a relatively affordable stick-and-tin travel trailer with no slides but a decently livable floor plan.” It has lots of pluses, but Tony was surprised at the price. Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Stella Vita, a solar-powered experimental motorhome from the Netherlands? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, November 5, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Mark Stoller of Valley Springs, South Dakota.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

What tools should be in my RV’s toolbox?

Dear Dave,

Would you post a list of tools you recommend to be carrtied in a tool kit for a travel trailer. Thank you. —Jack

Read Dave’s (extensive) list here. Did he miss anything?

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Why does my RV smell like sewage after I dump the black tank?



????? Mystery Product of the Day ???

When the time comes when this saves your day when RVing, we hope you will write us and say “thank you.” The chances are excellent that day will come and, boy, you will be so thankful you have this.

Make that dish drainer do a better job!

Here’s a quick and easy DIY tip to make your dish drainer drain better. Learn how.

Yesterday’s featured article: This pickup truck drives upside-down – no joke!

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Reader poll

Have you ever ridden in a hot air balloon?

Up, up and away! Tell us here.

Protect your RV’s slideout with this rubber seal lubricant

If you don’t take care of your slideout you’re asking for problems including costly water damage. This Thetford rubber seal lubricant prevents fading, cracking and deterioration. It cleans, conditions and shines, keeping seals flexible and protected from sunlight damage. Also use on door and window seals. The mineral oil product acts as a lubricant. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Storage tip for small batteries

“Mr. Pinto Bean” offers this addition to your winterization checklist: “With winter closing in and we start winterizing the RV, one important tip I would like to offer. Remove the batteries from all remote [controls] and store the batteries in a small pill bottle your prescription was in. If the batteries leak, the leakage remains inside the bottle, and they are just transparent enough to see what is inside.”

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Richard Davidson

2019 LTV Unity

“Previously owned and loved our 40-foot Mountain Aire but decided to downsize to this 25-footer. Love that I don’t have to tow a vehicle, love that I can stop ANYWHERE I want to and not worry about being able to park, love that I can U-turn at most any intersection, love that I have everything I had in my 40 footer (except a washer/dryer) in a smaller configuration, love that I have enough battery power to boondock anywhere I want, love that washing and waxing takes less than half the time and effort as our previous coach, love how user-friendly and comfortable it is… What’s not to love?”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Free 90-day membership to the Dyrt PRO camping app. Its campground directory is superb. Save $$$. Learn more or sign up for free.

Website of the day

50 State Flags of America and the Meaning Behind Them

This fascinating list from Reader’s Digest tells you a little bit about each state’s flag. Some of their stories are very interesting! (Don’t ever say this newsletter doesn’t teach you things!)

Clubs and useful organizations

PLEASE NOTE: We may receive an affiliate commission if you join any of these.

• Harvest Hosts: Stay free at farms, wineries and other scenic and peaceful locations for free. Save 15% on membership.

• AllStays: The best website for RVers! Your membership will become your RV-bible.

• Escapees: Best Club for RVers: All RVers welcome, no matter what type of RV, make or model.

• Road Trip Wizard: Make your RV road trip planning easier than ever.

Recipe of the Day

Garlic Parmesan Wings

by Mandy Bidwell from Friendship, NY

If you’re a fan of garlic, you need to stop what you’re doing and make these garlic Parmesan chicken wings. They are spicy and garlicky with a hint of Parmesan flavor. We could eat these all day. So good, you’re going to want to make these chicken wings all the time, not just during football season.

Mmm mmm mmm! Sounds good! Get the recipe.

See yesterday’s recipe: Tuna Noodle Casserole

Trivia

Amazon is working on a smart refrigerator that will monitor its food supply and even order items that are running low. The plan is that Amazon would not manufacturer the fridge but would link up with an appliance company to preinstall the software. SOURCE: Insider

*Do you know what the first vending machine ever invented dispensed? You’ll never guess! Check yesterday’s trivia for the fascinating answer.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Here are my boys relaxing after getting home from an RV adventure. Finny is a Welsh Springer and Annie a Mini-Eskimo.” —Steven Blecic

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Device keeps fresh water tank clean

Tony Barthel writes: “The RV Inline Sanitizer is the simplest of solutions. It’s essentially a reservoir in which you put bleach and then use a source hose and a delivery hose to fill your fresh water tank. The sanitizer effectively adds the bleach as you fill the tank. It is truly that simple.” Read more about this nifty device here.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Please consider helping support us

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RV Travel LLC.