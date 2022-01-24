Sunday, January 23, 2022

Reader Polls

Do you carry a shovel in your RV?

By RV Travel
RVers carry shovels in their RVs for many different reasons. The most common, of course, is to bury a de… oh… we shouldn’t say that out loud! (We’re kidding, of course!) None of that!

Shovels can come in handy for many things: dig a hole to go number two (sorry, we had to say it!), move embers around a campfire, dig a rain trench, level the ground, dig a fire pit, shovel snow and more.

Do you carry one in your RV? If so, is it a regular shovel or one that folds? If you’re looking for a shovel for your RV, we recommend this one.

