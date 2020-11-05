Heavy duty extension cord might save your day

By Chuck Woodbury

I’m headed out to the Oregon Coast later this month, November, and it will be, I’m sure, cold and damp (as usual). My RV is wired for 50 amps, but I very often find myself in campsites with only 30 amps available. Even with 30 amps, if I stagger my use of power devices, I can usually run a portable space heater. In the winter, these are a godsend for keeping my living space cozy without burning through propane on my coach’s heater.

I cannot tell you how many times through the years my 30-amp extension cord has saved the day. I bought it for my Winnebago View, which was wired for 30 amps, and held onto it when I bought my new 50-amp motorhome.

Most campground power hookups are within easy range of an RV’s built-in power cord. But any RVer who has been around awhile knows that there are times when the power source is not close by at all and sometimes is even on the wrong side of the RV. My 25-foot, 30-amp cord has saved the day for me many such times. I carry a shorter, 15-foot 50-amp cord, too, but it sometimes does not reach far enough to reach the power pedestal. Using both the 15-foot, 50-amp cord and the 25-foot, 30-amp cord, I pick up an extra 40 feet. I’ve needed both a couple of times, in one instance at an RV rally when I was parked out by the cows in a pasture (just kidding about the cows, but I was in a pasture).

And, so, this is a reminder that you may want to consider carrying one of these 30-amp extension cords in your RV. You’ll find them at Camping World and even Lowe’s and Home Depot stores, but Amazon has good prices. This link will take you to the 30-amp cord at Amazon. It’s through our affiliate program so we get a tiny commission if you buy it through us. But that’s not a big deal. The important thing is that you get one to keep your coach powered up when you might be stuck without power when you really do need it.