RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 5, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1465

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop on Amazon, please click here to visit through our affiliate site (we get a little commission that way – and you don’t pay any extra). Thank you!

Today’s thought

“The question is not what you look at, but what you see.” ―Henry David Thoreau

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Doughnut Day!

On this day in history: 1895 – George B. Selden is granted the first U.S. patent for an automobile.

Tip of the Day

Water gadgets you need for your RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’ll be camping in a park with “city water ” – that is, water from a faucet – there are some good accessories to keep in your RV storage compartment. These can make your visit easier – even safer – for your rig. They’re inexpensive and you’ll be glad you have them when you need them. Continue reading.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Northwood Arctic Fox 25W travel trailer. The Arctic Fox is a comfortable, well-designed trailer that will suit many campers year-round. Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Happier Camper HC1 travel trailer? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Forget buying a portable generator!

Use your car or RV engine to generate clean 110 power with a CarGenerator™. It’s cheaper, more reliable, and so light even a child can lift it. Use to power your RV accessories, and recharge batteries for continued use of CPAP machines, etc. Perfect supplement to solar on cloudy days. At home, use for backup power when the power grid goes down. Learn more.

Is this your RV?



If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a couple of photos for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, Nov. 5, 2020. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here, for a chance to win in future issues.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Would you pay 68 cents every hour for 20 years to buy an RV?

That’s what thousands upon thousands of people are paying right now — and even double or triple that! — just to afford an RV. Is this crazy? Chuck Woodbury gives you a lot to think about when he analyzes RV financing. This is very worthwhile and interesting reading, especially if you’re considering financing a new RV! Learn a lot here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Trailer-towing nightmares revealed

Reader poll

How many U.S. states in the “Lower 48” have you visited with an RV?

Count, then tell us here.

Quick Tip

Water pressure regulator tips

Water pressure varies from campground to campground. Some have in excess of 100 pounds per square inch pressure. Modern rigs are designed for less than 50. If you do not use a water pressure regulator, you could rupture an interior water hose. Believe me – you do not want to clean up after that, not to mention the expense of a very difficult repair.

Most folks don’t know the difference between pressure and flow, but you should in order to understand the difference. “Flow” is a measure of volume of water delivered in a period of time, usually measured in gallons per minute or gpm. The poor shower is caused by low flow, as are most other RV water supply problems. “Pressure” is a measure of the force of the water, and it is measured when no water is flowing (“static” pressure). It is measured in pounds of pressure per square inch or psi. RV plumbing systems in an RV fresh water system are generally tested to a pressure of 100 to125 pounds per square inch (psi); but to prevent warranty problems, RV manufacturers may recommend only 40-50 psi. Unfortunately, this may not provide the shower you’re looking for.

Most house plumbing operates at about 60 psi, and this can be adequate for RVs, too. The cheaper (under $10) pressure regulators are really water flow restrictors, and you will notice the restriction when you have to dance around under the shower to get wet. The best way to go is with an adjustable water pressure regulator with a pressure gauge so you know what water pressure is entering your rig. There will be an adjusting screw to raise or lower the pressure. I set ours between 45 and 50 pounds per square inch (psi.) Get one of these, available at RV parts stores or on-line. You’ll be glad you did. —From So, You Want To Be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised] Available on Amazon.

Afraid of water damage in your RV? You need this!

This essential water damage tool helps home and RV owners measure moisture content in wood, concrete drywall, and subflooring. Use the pin sensors to find the moisture content in your home. The easy-to-read LCD display will help you know if you need to dry the existing materials or replace with brand-new ones, and can be used as a water leak detector after flood damage. You’ll want to buy this here.

Website of the day

Archive of National Parks maps

See a century of national park maps from the National Geographic archives. If you have a good cup of coffee or tea by your side, sit back and time-travel through some of our favorite American places.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 52 percent prefer 50 amps when hooking up to electricity

• 7 percent bet money and play games at casinos every few months

• 36 percent put soap on their hands before wetting them when washing their hands

Trivia

Like s’mores? You can thank the Girl Scouts for that! The 1927 Girl Scouts manual featured the very first recipe for s’mores.

*Yesterday we told you a funny fact about the song “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Read it here.

Eliminate hose crimping at the faucet!

Sometimes it’s a real pain hooking up your hose to a faucet or to your RV. This Camco flexible hose protector is the answer. Its easy gripper makes attaching the hose effortless. It’s compliant with all federal and state low-level lead laws, too. Every RVer should have one or two of these. Super low price, too. Learn more or order.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Zorro, our RVing Pomeranian. He is 13 years old and loves to go.” —Susan Wilkins

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

A guy in a taxi wanted to ask the driver a question so he leaned forward and tapped him on the shoulder. The driver screamed in fright, jumped and yanked the steering wheel over. The car went up over the curb, demolished a light pole and came to a stop inches from a shop window. The startled passenger said, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to frighten you.” The taxi driver said, “It’s okay. It’s not your fault. You see, this is my first day as a cab driver. I’ve been driving a hearse for the past 25 years.”

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube • RVillage

See all of our many Facebook groups here.

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2020 by RVtravel.com