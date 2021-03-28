Heavy load: Ford regains towing honors in half-ton trucks

By James Raia

MotorTrend has just released a comprehensive look at all things related to 2021 trucks, from payload to towing, gas mileage to bed quality.

One of the most coveted category titles is towing capacities for half-ton pickup trucks.

According to the publication, Ford has recaptured the lead among mainstream manufacturers.

Ford has versatile top-towing F-150s

Its F-150 has a maximum trailer weight of 14,000 pounds. Two-wheel drive F-150s fitted with the 3.5L EcoBoost V-6 and either SuperCab or SuperCrew can be configured to hit this maximum weight.

Four-wheel drive Ford F-150 trucks drop 100 pounds to 13,900 pounds of max towing ability.

Chevrolet’s Silverado and GMC’s Sierra can tow a maximum of 13,300 pounds with a 6.2L V-8 equipped four-wheel-drive extended cab truck. A 2021 Ram 1500 can tow up to 12,750 pounds with a 5.7L Hemi V-8 equipped Quad-Cab two-wheel drive. Both the Nissan Titan and Toyota Tundra top out in the 9,000- to the 10,000-pound range.

Here’s the list of leading capacities for 2021 half-ton pickup trucks:

• Ford F-150 (two-wheel drive), 14,000 pounds

• Ford F-150 (four-wheel drive), 13,900 pounds

• Chevrolet Silverado, 13,300 pounds

• GMC Sierra, 13,300 pounds

• Ram 1500, 12,750 pounds

• Toyota Tundra, 10,200

• Nissan Titan, 9,400 pounds

RELATED CONTENT:

The Top 5 Trailer Towing Mistakes Owners Make

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT993b