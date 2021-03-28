Have you feared for your safety in your RV because of an approaching threat of nature?

Have you ever felt you were a sitting duck as a storm approached? Maybe your weather radio was blasting out a tornado warning, or maybe the stream by your RV was rising too high for comfort, or maybe a wildfire was advancing quickly your way?

Most of us have been in such situations, and it’s not fun. Thankfully, most of the time things turn out okay — the tornado passes ten miles away or the wind shifts and sends the wildfire in another direction.

It’s worse, of course, when the storm or looming disaster threatens in the middle of the night and it’s not easy to pick up and leave. Sleep often does not come easy.

Have you ever been in this sort of situation? That’s our question today. Please leave a comment. We know other readers will want to hear about your experience or experiences.

And remember, it can take a few moments for the poll to load, so stand by.