Here’s another RV dealer perspective on the quality of new rigs

Our recent story on the quality issues associated with RV manufacturing continues to stir a lot of interest among the RV industry as well as RV owners and potential owners.

Josh Winters of Haylett Auto & RV Supercenter in Coldwater, Michigan, later posted a video on YouTube (see below) with his take on quality issues in the RV business. We strongly suggest that you watch the video. It’s one more window into the current mindset of RV dealers in the U.S. who must continuously balance the quality of rigs they receive from manufacturers with the quality they want to provide to their customers.

To be clear, we at RVtravel.com are not in any way “out to get” RV manufacturing companies. Without them, there isn’t an RVing lifestyle for any of us to enjoy. We do see ourselves as advocates for experiencing the joys of RVing. But in order for the RVing lifestyle to be truly enjoyed, owners must have confidence in their RVs.

Part of our responsibility to our readers is to keep them informed when things aren’t going right. That’s why you’ll see stories on RVtravel.com that keep tabs on international supply chain issues, diesel DEF system problems, fuel costs and, yes, the quality of the RVs arriving on dealer lots.

We applaud Josh Winters and his organization for being one of the few dealers willing to very publicly go “out there” on YouTube and clearly communicate what the RVing world looks like from his perspective.

Our original story on RV quality three weeks ago was a small window into the thoughts and feelings of just a handful of RV dealers. Obviously, we can’t know the situation at every dealership in the U.S.

Likewise, it would be unfair for anyone to say that the quality issues facing several large RV manufacturers are occurring at all RV plants across the nation. Certainly, everyone is affected by parts and labor issues. But some seem to be dealing with quality issues better than others. We’ll continue to report on RV quality, and we’ll be sure to tell you when we find manufacturers doing it right, as well as wrong.

At the end of the day, it has never been more important for RV buyers to do their homework before making a purchase. That includes talking with fellow RVers, keeping tabs on websites and newsletters like ours, and closely inspecting your potential new RV before you buy.

In the meantime, we’d again suggest you take 15 minutes and 17 seconds and listen to what Josh Winters has to say. It just might add a new perspective to a very complicated issue.

Here’s Josh’s video:

