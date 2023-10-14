Saturday, October 14, 2023

New, high-tech hearing aids are a game-changer—Wow!

By Nanci Dixon
Our audiologist, Michael Oscarson with Audiologists Hearing Center, pointed out something to my husband and me at our recent appointment. We were talking about our travels all over the country and he reminded us that when driving or towing an RV it is extremely important to be able to hear what is going on around us. Semitrucks and other vehicles approach quickly, road construction equipment is loud around us, and we especially need to hear emergency vehicle sirens. And being able to identify the mechanical sounds of the RV or tow vehicle is of no small significance.

Hearing tests

My husband and I just had hearing tests and weren’t surprised to find that our hearing has worsened over the last few years. My secret agenda when I made the appointments was for my husband to turn the “@#$@” TV down, his phone, and YouTube, too. My complaints seemed to fall on literally deaf ears.

Both of us had been losing hearing, subtly but definitely, as we age. I asked about over-the-counter hearing aids. They are great for mild to moderate hearing loss, but ours was too severe. Time for new hearing aids. (Way too expensive hearing aids for my taste, but they seem so necessary.)

Amazing new hearing aids

These are not your grandma’s hearing aids! It is a new day. Our audiologist took our hearing tests, connected the computer to the hearing aids and programmed them. He then connected the hearing aids to the Resound™ brand “cloud.”

He said to call him with any changes I wanted after a few days of wearing them. I wanted them a bit louder than the default. He changed the settings in his office and the changes went directly to my hearing aids in the RV over the internet. Wow!

The downside is the cost. The upside is that I can now control the hearing aid volume on my phone—selecting sound for restaurants and live performances. My phone calls can now go directly to my hearing aids as well as my music, Pandora and anything else I am listening to. I can even shut the volume off if my husband’s TV volume is still too loud! Is it time for your hearing test too?

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
