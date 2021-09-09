Highland Ridge recalls RVs: Propane regulator could fail

Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling certain 2021 Mesa Ridge Limited, Mesa Ridge Lite, Open Range Light, Open Range Ultra Lite, Silverstar Limited, Silverstar Lite, 2021-2022 Olympia, and Open Range recreational vehicles, equipped with Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulators. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure. The potential number of RVs affected is 1,157.

Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the regulator and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 1, 2021. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1017b