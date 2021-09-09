Thursday, September 9, 2021
Thursday, September 9, 2021
I'm looking for...
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Triple E recalls some RVs: Door assist handle could melt

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Unity U24IB, U24TB, U24RL, Wonder W24RL, and W24RTB Class B motorhomes. The 12-volt wire for the illuminated assist handle is routed too close to the refrigerator exhaust, which could melt the wire and blow the fuse. The potential number of units affected is 550.

A melted wire and blown fuse can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy
Dealers will install foil tape over the 12-volt wire, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in September 2021. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9949-1.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1017b

Previous articleJayco recalls nearly 30,000 model year 2017 to 2022 RVs

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,368FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.