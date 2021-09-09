Triple E recalls some RVs: Door assist handle could melt

Triple E Recreational Vehicles (Triple E) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Unity U24IB, U24TB, U24RL, Wonder W24RL, and W24RTB Class B motorhomes. The 12-volt wire for the illuminated assist handle is routed too close to the refrigerator exhaust, which could melt the wire and blow the fuse. The potential number of units affected is 550.

A melted wire and blown fuse can increase the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Dealers will install foil tape over the 12-volt wire, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in September 2021. Owners may contact Triple E customer service at 1-877-992-9906. Triple E’s number for this recall is CA#9949-1.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1017b