Monday, May 9, 2022

Highland Ridge RV is recalling some towables for LP gas issue

By RV Travel
Highland Ridge RV (Highland Ridge) is recalling certain 2021-2022 Mesa Ridge, Mesa Ridge XLT, Mesa Ridge S-Lite, Open Range, Open Range Roamer, and Open Range Lite fifth wheel and travel trailers. The quick disconnect fittings in the LP gas system may be cracked, causing a gas leak. The number of RVs affected by this recall could be as many as 2,362.

A gas leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire which could lead to injury.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the quick disconnect fittings, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 1, 2022. Owners may contact Highland Ridge customer service at 1-260-768-7771. Highland Ridge’s number for this recall is 9904577.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1052b

Previous articleRV Daily Tips. Monday, May 9, 2022

