RV Daily Tips. Monday, May 9, 2022

Issue 1856

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“It’s been my experience that you can nearly always enjoy things if you make up your mind firmly that you will.” ―Lucy Maud Montgomery

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Lost Sock Memorial Day!

On this day in history: 2020 – The COVID-19 recession causes the U.S. unemployment rate to hit 14.9 percent, its worst rate since the Great Depression.

Did you see the news? Click here to read the latest issue of the Sunday News for RVers.

Tip of the Day

A reminder if you have hydraulic leveling jacks or slide-out system

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

Here are example pictures and general information about why it’s important to maintain your hydraulic leveling jacks.

If you have hydraulic leveling jacks or a slide-out system, you want to periodically check the hydraulic fluid level in your reservoir.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

Venture RV SportTrek Touring Edition STT302VRB

Tony writes that this is “…a fairly upscale travel trailer that could be considered an alternative to a smaller fifth wheel. Now, I know some of you would prefer a fifth wheel over a travel trailer if given the choice. I understand that the towing experience and the additional cargo carrying of a fifth wheel are advantages but…”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does my RV’s furnace shut down before reaching the set temperature?

Dear Dave,

My furnace is not working properly. When I turn up the thermostat, it will kick on but then turns off before reaching the desired temperature. I’m thinking that the issue is with the thermostat. Is there anything I can do to fix it? Thank you. —Chiara, 2020 Forest River Wildwood 40FDEN

Read Dave’s answer

RVelectricity ™

Just Ask Mike (J.A.M.): A Nutella vs. peanut butter survey

My wife, Linda, and I visited Italy for 10 days last month and had a wonderful time. This vacation trip was canceled and rescheduled three times since 2020, so we were really looking forward to this trip and especially to seeing the Tuscany and Chianti regions. (Linda loves “Under the Tuscan Sun,” with Diane Lane.) I was prepared to eat and drink a lot, and I was not disappointed. In fact, the food and wine surpassed all my expectations, plus there was one bonus food I never expected. But more on that shortly.

Read More

• Read more of Mike’s articles here.

Be careful where you put your satellite dish or this can happen

Many RVers invest in a television satellite dish. It’s nice to have reliable TV wherever and whenever you want to tune in to your favorite shows, but be careful where you choose to install your TV satellite dish. Read what resulted from this “genius” idea of where to put a satellite dish.

Reader poll

Does your RV serve as your office for your full- or part-time income?

Tell us here

Quick Tip

Heavy-duty stove top cleaning in your shower!

Trouble getting the grime off your range-top burner grates, gas control knobs, even the cook top itself? Stop up your shower drain, lay down a towel, and put those grimy parts on it. Now add a couple of inches of hot water and sprinkle a half-cup of dishwasher detergent granules on the scene of the crime. Soak for an hour and rinse away the grime.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Larry Lee

2014 Thor Tuscany XTE 40EX



“When we first bought our Class A motorhome I thought we had gone overboard. I mean, really, one and a half bathrooms, fake electric fireplace, full-size residential refrigerator, and 3 slide-outs! Well, was I wrong. Last year we sold our house and went full-time, towing our Jeep. Now every single ‘perk’ in our RV is used routinely and we really enjoy it every day and night. Surprisingly easy to drive despite being 40 feet long. Airbag suspension makes for a comfortable ride. Switched to lithium batteries six months ago and they work great (Battle Born). Just removed the couch last week for recliners going in this week. The next project is solar panels on the roof. We have never run out of hot water with the 10-gallon electric and propane water heater. The huge front window is such a delight when rolling along our nation’s fine non-interstate highways. It came from the factory equipped with a 2000-watt sine-wave inverter and even has a built-in whole house vacuum cleaner that works great. I realize it will soon be 10 years old so the repair rate will likely increase, but we have no plans to trade because we think it is just right for the two of us (plus two guests for dinner).”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

Pretty soon, these will be a thing of the past. But until then, why not make yours more fun?!

Website of the day

Report Fraud

If you’ve been scammed, or know someone who has, use this website as a resource and report it! Tell them what happened and help stop it from happening to someone else.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Improper trailer hitch extension – A disaster in the making

• Their propane “froze”! Wait … Can propane freeze?

• 10 of the most irritating campground rules

Recipe of the Day

Chili Cheese Dog Nachos

by Brandy Bender from Darrington, WA

Oh my – everything you love about a chili cheese dog, in a nachos format. Does it get any better?! These are great for a special after-school snack, game night, football party or for that late night craving. So fun!!

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The modern computer term “font” derives its name from metal casting. The word “font” derives from the french word “fonte,” which means “something that has been melted; a casting.” In the time before computers, “font” was used in reference to the physical sets of typefaces used by a printer which were created by using a metal casting at a type foundry. Now you know!

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Maisie is a rescue ChiWeenie who is approximately 6 years old. She loves camping and is an outdoors mountain dog. Nothing gets in her way and she loves to hike, climb and lead the pack.” —Paul Pinsker

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Pet First Aid: The basic kit you should carry with you at all times. This is important!

Leave here with a laugh

I went to a beautiful, but haunted, bed and breakfast in France. In fact, it was so haunted that I had to leave. That place was giving me the crepes!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.