Wrong hitch label on Winnebago motorhomes could lead to crash

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (Winnebago) is recalling certain 2022 EKKO, 2020-2022 Minnie Winnie, Spirit, 2020-2022 View, Navion, and 2020-2021 Vita and Porto motorhomes. An incorrect hitch label was installed, which can lead to overloading of the vehicle.

An overloaded vehicle can cause a loss of control, increasing the risk of a crash that can affect the overloaded vehicle and other vehicles nearby. As many as 5,369 vehicles may be affected by the recall.

Remedy

Dealers will install the correct labels, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 14, 2023. Owners may contact Winnebago customer service at 1-641-585-6939 or 1-800-537-1885. Winnebago’s number for this recall is 177.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.