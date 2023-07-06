Hiker Trailers: Affordable, customizable, off-road RVs

If you are tired of seeing even simple campers priced at $50k or higher, the team from Playing with Sticks is here to help with a feature video of off-road RVs from Hiker Trailer, which has an entire lineup of off-road and budget trailers.

An interesting brand that’s been around for about 10 years, Hiker Trailer offers a variety of teardrop-type (more below) trailers that can be tailored to fit your specific camping needs. They even offer a blank shell version for those who want to build the rest out themselves.

Another nice option is that you can get a base model and add options as you need them over the years.

The company’s philosophy is to give the customer only what they want and not make them pay for features they don’t need.

The trailers are customizable so that you get the exact off-road trailer that you need. This is another reason the prices vary so much and why they can keep them affordable. It depends on what you choose and the way that you intend to use your trailer.

From the entry-level models to the more advanced options, each Hiker trailer is built for longevity on the road.

The lower-end “Highway” model, at only 1100 pounds, was designed to be towed behind a mid-range SUV. Other models will need more towing capacity but, again, it depends on how you build it.

Why a squaredrop and not a teardrop?

Hiker trailers, while functioning like teardrop trailers, have an unusual squared-off shape. The main reason for the design is water. The curved design of a teardrop always presents a challenge, whereas the water cannot gather or enter the unit with Hiker trailers’ square design.

The box design also provides far more interior space than a traditional teardrop and provides about 33% more usable storage space than a teardrop. And squaredrops are easier to build, which helps keep their cost down, helping the company achieve their goal of building a great trailer at a great price.

However, like a teardrop, the overall trailer profile is low in order to reduce wind resistance.

There are some terrific optional features and add-ons, like the wrap-around awning that provides lots of outdoor living space, and heavy-duty suspension for rugged off-roading.

All the trailers have a pass-through door from the outdoor galley in the back to the interior, which is another nice feature as the cook can simply pass the food inside.

I am not even going to begin to list specs here as there are so many options. It’s really a self-designed mix-and-match trailer. It’s best to watch the video to really get a feel for these unique RVs.

Learn more about Hiker trailers here.

