8 tips for cleaning glass shower doors. No more grime or streaks!

By Nanci Dixon

It’s no secret that RV shower doors can get gunky fast. They can quickly spot and streak, particularly in hard water. It’s important to clean your glass shower doors – not only for beauty’s sake but because hard water spots and streaks can actually leave permanent spots on the doors.

Even though we squeegee every day, our shower doors needed a little TLC. I just spent an hour cleaning, brushing and polishing our RV’s shower and have a few tips for you. These will work on your RV’s shower door, or any other glass doors you may have at home or in your RV. As always, test out an unobtrusive area before applying any new cleaners to the doors.

Here are 8 hints for cleaning those grimy, spotty, streaky glass doors

1. Spray Scrubbing Bubbles Shower Foamer on the doors, let sit and then wipe off with a damp cloth. Use automotive glass cleaner to finish cleaning. The pesky area where the doors overlapped required me to slide a folded towel with glass cleaner in between.

2. Spray Scrubbing Bubbles or another cleaner on the bottom rails and use a toothbrush to get rid of the stinky gunk. Easy to rinse with the handheld shower sprayer and a towel to catch over-spray.

3. Try automotive car wax on the glass shower doors. The doors will drip dry and won’t spot.

4. Several people on Facebook swear by using Clean Shower spray to clean glass shower doors. They say you can just spray and walk away! It does sound easier than the hour I just spent scrubbing. I just bought it and tried it. Wow! Sprayed all three glass panels. Used squeegee on one and left other two. It works!

5. A more natural approach to cleaning is to use white vinegar at 50/50 solution with water and spray. This will also neutralize any odors.

6. Use a steam cleaner and a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. It shouldn’t, but double-check the surface first to make sure the Magic Eraser doesn’t scratch.

7. Denatured alcohol once a month. This idea should be tested on a small area of the surface and used with caution, as denatured alcohol is flammable and poisonous.

8. Don’t have the time to clean? Either replace your glass door with a washable shower curtain or hang one on the inside of it. Almost all shower curtain liners can go in the washing machine. Put them in a load with your regular soap and they’ll come out as clean as new!

