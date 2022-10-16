Hitchless towing unveiled by Toyota: Is this the future of RVing?

You heard that right. Last month, Toyota issued a monumental press release that has made shockwaves in the auto industry. It may sound like something out of a science fiction movie, but the auto giant has been working on developing a first-of-its-kind technology— hitchless towing.

While the work is still in its early stages, a functional product is not that far away and testing on public roads is on the horizon. How exactly does this technology work, and what does it mean for the RVing industry?

The concept behind hitchless towing

Paul Fanson, senior manager of Toyota Motor North America Research & Design’s Advanced Product Planning Office, stated that hitchless towing functions much like “follow the leader”. The lead vehicle would still be operated by a human driver, and the other vehicle (or trailer) being towed would closely mirror the lead vehicle’s movements. In a video published by Autoblog, (see far below) this concept is demonstrated at a testing facility.

For the time being, Toyota is only experimenting with the vehicle being towed a significant distance away—about two car lengths. As they hone the technology, this distance will be drastically shortened to reflect a typical towing situation. All this occurs with absolutely zero physical connection.

Future applications

Self-autonomous vehicles are here to stay, and we’re only at the cusp of their implementation. Toyota is attempting to get ahead of the curve and apply this technology to towing before its competitors. As our roads become fully occupied by driverless vehicles, hitchless towing may be a way to simplify navigation.

Picture this: Instead of every vehicle needing to independently navigate to its desired GPS coordinates, multiple cars can simply “latch on” to the car in front of it and mimic its actions. On long stretches of roads like highways, this could be very beneficial. Removing the independently operating nature of cars and creating an interconnected, hive-mind (shared intelligence) system of traffic could greatly reduce accidents. The idea is primitive and has decades of work ahead of it, but it’s very likely that this is the future of transportation.

Toyota didn’t comment much on using this technology for trailers, but it did acknowledge that they intend on making them self-propelled. Utilizing such technology would greatly reduce the hassle of a physical towing connection, but it raises many questions.

Questions and concerns remain unanswered

Progress is rarely all sunshine and rainbows, and there are some crucial considerations to make with this technology. It’s important to note that development is extremely early, and it’ll likely be years before we start seeing this being used in everyday life. Many details regarding the technology have yet to be announced. For example, what exactly is “connecting” the two vehicles? Is the tow vehicle simply utilizing sensors to copy the lead vehicle’s movements, or is wireless communication like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi being used?

Two cars playing “follow the leader” face far fewer conceptual problems. However, when it comes to towing a trailer, camper, or RV with no physical connection, some serious concerns arise:

What happens if the digital connection is interrupted? Regardless of whether sensors or wireless technology is used, what happens if it fails? Will there be a rogue vehicle hurdling down the highway?

Regardless of whether sensors or wireless technology is used, what happens if it fails? Will there be a rogue vehicle hurdling down the highway? In the case of wireless communication, is it secure? What steps will be taken to digitally secure the connection between the trailer and tow vehicle? If left vulnerable, a hacker could hypothetically hijack the towing connection, resulting in a highway pirate situation.

Power and Propulsion: Proponents of this technology say that powerful, specialized trucks will no longer be needed to tow heavy trailers. Still, the trailer itself is going to require some sort of engine (fuel-based or electric). It also must be strong enough to match the velocity of the lead vehicle.

Would you ever consider hitchless towing for your trailer?

There’s no doubt that Toyota is at the forefront of automotive development. Still, it’s hard for skeptics not to be critical of their recent hitchless towing announcement. While this technology is much easier to picture when used between two cars for easy, self-autonomous navigation, utilizing it to haul a big travel trailer or fifth wheel seems far-fetched at best, and dangerous at worst.

Would you trust this technology to tow your RV?

