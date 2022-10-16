New RV sales head downward—What’s the future hold?

Like a kid coming off a “sugar high,” the RV industry may be seeing the end to the “good times roll” of the COVID-19 pandemic years. We reported earlier that wholesale prices for RVs at auction have taken a tumble. Now the report for folks registering new RVs with licensing agencies for August seems to be indicative of a fall-off for the RV industry. Sales are decidedly down.

“Blip on the radar screen”?

The industry record-keeper, Statistical Surveys Inc. (SSI), says registration of new RVs dropped 18% in August when compared to records for August of 2021. That meant only 39,723 new rigs registered this year, compared to 48,473 last. Lest that appear to be an anomalous “blip on the radar screen,” take a look at how new registrations have shown through the year.

From January through August this year, some 339,926 new rigs went to registration. Last year for the same period, 439,900 new rigs made it on the books. The decline is significant, evidently nearly 24% fewer new rigs sold this year. Back in manufacturing land, wholesale movements are also down. RV builders shipped out only 33,783—around 6,000 fewer units shipped to dealers than were sold. At the same time, Black Book, another RV industry number cruncher, observed that most dealers were reporting they had enough stock on hand.

Sales brass tacks details

If you’re interested in the brass tacks, here we go. For towables, fifth wheels took the biggest downturn in evident retail sales, down more than 34%. Travel trailers trailed in sales by 16%. If there were a bright side to sales, pop-ups and park models only fell about 3% each.

On the motorhome side of the sales lot, Class A rigs took a beating, with sales down nearly 27%. Class C units did marginally better, down only 19%. Class B camper van sales were the only bright spot, actually increasing in sales by nearly 18%.

It looks as if this is more than just a “seasonal adjustment” with off-travel-season approaching. Is it market saturation? Has the luster worn off of the idea that getting an RV is the greatest way to escape? Time will tell. If you’re thinking of buying, keep an eye on the prices—this winter may be the time to make a deal.

