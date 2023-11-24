Holiday RVing – KOA says it expects to see plenty of it

In the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday, campground giant KOA comes out with a report on holiday RVing. If you’re out there with your rig now, you’ve probably seen plenty of other RVers. What about the rest of the season? A KOA report says 90% of campers anticipate traveling during the holidays. And holiday RVing may spill over into winter RVing.

A “notable increase” in holiday RVing

KOA’s November Monthly Research Report says campers (which at this time of year would seem to apply largely to RVers) show “a notable increase in healthy holiday travel expectations.”

Enthusiasm for holiday travel among campers is exceptionally high, with 90% anticipating travel during Thanksgiving and Christmas. There’s an interesting comparison to folks who don’t camp. “Just over 60% of non-campers share they are embarking on holiday trips.” Camping over Thanksgiving was projected to be big. 45% intended to camp, making it the holiday with the highest camping participation. Hanukkah is the second most popular camping option, with 36% of travelers sharing their desire to camp.

Not just holiday RVing

Camping won’t be limited to holiday RVing, says the KOA report. 36% of campers say they will definitely camp this winter, up 19% compared to last year. In all, over 60% of campers are likely to camp during the colder season. Notably, 60% of potential winter campers will do so for the first time.

The bottom line? Unless you’re prepared to be flexible, it may be good to check ahead to see if your RV park of choice will have “room at the inn,” as holiday RVing may well carry over into the rest of the season—imagine, winter RVing.

##RVT1132b