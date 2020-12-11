Song: Not the Holiday greeting you’d want to receive…

With Emily Woodbury

Our long-time reader and frequent content contributor George Bliss sent us this song and it was not what we were expecting.

I opened the email from Diane, our beloved do-everything staff member who we’d be so lost without (Diane don’t you dare delete this! ) [OK. I’ll just cross it out. –D], who had forwarded it to me from George. I had no idea what to expect. The email read, “Christmas Greeting…Sorry, I can’t afford sending cards this year… I recorded this just this afternoon, please sit back and enjoy.” At first, I thought those were George’s words and I thought to myself, “What the heck did George record and send us?” But as soon as I hit play, my coffee sputtered out of my mouth and I laughed through the entire thing. George, I don’t know where you got this, but thank you for sending.

Listen below. It’s not what you’re expecting, but I hope it makes you laugh as much as it did for me. And some advice: If you have a beverage in your mouth right now, swallow it first.