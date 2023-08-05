Honcho Poncho Down: Warmth and comfort on chilly nights

Therm-a-Rest®, a company that specializes in sleeping mats, sleeping bags and other essentials aimed at keeping campers warm, had a hit with their original Honcho Poncho. But their new Honcho Poncho Down is even better as it’s down-filled and will keep you warm on even the coldest nights.

This item was pitched to me by Therm-a-Rest’s PR team, and I have to admit I was skeptical at first.

I had questions. Why did a poncho have sleeves? And why 3/4 sleeves? What is Nikwax Hydrophobic Down?

After explaining that Nikwax Hydrophobic Down is natural down that has been treated to make it even more water resistant, and makes it dry three times faster than alternatives, Therm-a-rest’s marketing rep suggested I hold off on the questions and try one out and the rest would be become apparent.

She was right! After using the Honcho Poncho Down during some recent chilly mountain nights, I have come to LOVE this accessory. It’s kind of like wearing a sleeping bag, but one you can move around and do things in.

The Honcho Poncho Down is practical outdoor campsite loungewear that’s warm, comfy, and cozy.

Why sleeves? So there is less bulkiness and overall fabric to contend with.

Why 3/4 sleeves? So they don’t get in the way when doing things like stirring the fire, or playing your next hand of cribbage. In between tasks, you can pull your arms inside and use it as a poncho/coverup.

The Honcho Poncho is also a multi-tasker. It can open up more or less flat to be used as a blanket. Or, stuffed inside its large front pocket, it makes a terrific little camp pillow.

What I especially like about the Honcho Poncho Down

I love that there is a large front pocket to store your keys, phone, or whatever.

That front pocket serves double duty as a stuff sack that stores the poncho in a small, compact bundle when not in use. This can also do double duty as a pillow if you don’t need to wear the poncho.

Even though it is down-filled and ultra-warm, it’s still thin and lightweight.

Both sides are held together with snaps and the front has a large zipper. This means you can open the poncho up almost flat and use it as a lightweight down blanket.

It’s water-resistant. The 100% recycled nylon shell features a water-resistant DWR coating, plus the Nikwax Hydrophobic Down filling also repels water.

It’s R.D.S. Certified (Responsible Down Standard). This certification tracks the down from farm to final product and certifies down and feather products against animal welfare requirements.

The shell is made with 100% recycled rip-stop nylon.

The Honcho Poncho Down’s packed size measures a mere 13” X 9” and weighs just 1 lb. 3 ounces (unpacked measurements 48” X 42”).

It doesn’t get much more comfortable than this, with the possible exception of being naked, and that would be too cold.

What can be improved?

It’s the nature of the beast with high-quality down products, but with a suggested retail price of $259.95, this item is a financial commitment for most people. However, if you camp where it is chilly a lot, it’s well made and should serve you well for many, many years.

Available in blue, burgundy, or olive green, the original Honcho Poncho comes in more color choices, but that’s nitpicking on form, not function.

Order the Honcho Poncho Down from Amazon:

##RVT1116