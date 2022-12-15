How long can you safely keep fresh water in your RV’s tank?

Having your RV sitting in the driveway, “ready to roll” on a spur-of-the-moment trip, is one of the gifts of our lifestyle. One thing you need to consider is how long does the “fresh” water in the RV’s tank stay fresh?

Got propane and gas in the tanks? Holding tanks empty? If you keep a few clothes in the rig, some non-perishable food items, and grab whatever else from your house fridge, your RV is up to an “instant getaway.” Ah, but what about the fresh water tank? How long can you safely keep water in it before worrying about “bugs”?

Our “germ free” society seems to be bent on scaring us to death. If you believe the TV commercials, if you don’t wash with “antibacterial soap” you’re sure enough going to drop over dead. It’s no wonder that many RVers (not just new ones) worry about how long it’s safe to keep water on board. Some even think they should drain their water heater between outings.

We checked with Uncle Sam’s water storage safety experts on the subject of storing “home prepared” drinking water, and here’s the thinking of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Quality of the water source

Much depends on the quality of your water source. If you’re filling up your RV tanks with water from a “known” good source (a municipal water supply, as an example), then stop worrying about the water. Before you fill, make sure your tanks are properly sanitized. Not sure how? Check out our post on this subject.

Using a drinking water-safe hose, fill your tank from your safe water supply. Make sure the tank is securely capped to keep out unwelcome pests and road dust. Now settle back and relax. According to FEMA, “Replace the water every six months” is all that’s required. What about water in your water heater tank? Remember, when you fire up the heater, a lot of bugs are likely to be cooked to death. And if the water supply you originally filled up with is good, then the same “six month” recommendation applies.

If you’re really worried about water quality, FEMA suggests you purchase commercially produced drinking water, and keep it closed until you need it. It should be good until the “use by” expiration date printed on the bottle. Or you could use a water filter or purifier system (see below).

