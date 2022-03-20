Have you paid more than MSRP for a new RV in recent times?

How much do RVs cost? If you’ve been shopping around for a new RV, you may have noticed that sticker prices that were once discounted from the arbitrary Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) have been barely discounted at all. Even at RV shows, where in the past low “Show Prices” would often be discounted 30 percent (or more) off MSRP are now discounted only 10 percent, if that.

Some buyers are so desperate to buy now they are paying the full MSRP, which in most RV insiders’ memories has never happened before.

And, even more remarkable, some buyers are paying even more than MSRP. It’s happening on passenger vehicles, too, and especially with pickup trucks.

We invite your comments

We’d like to know if you have paid higher than MSRP for a recent purchase. If so, would you tell us about your experience in the comments, and why you chose to pay the full price, or more. Hey, these days, with demand high and supply low, if you want something, whether an RV or any other product, you just can’t expect a great deal. It’s not about buying an RV at full price now and being a “sucker,” but about paying top dollar and getting an RV of your choice instead of being put on a waiting list for months, even years.

So, please, if you are so inclined, leave a comment about your experience. We’ll post some in an article in a week or two. And thank you.

