In this segment from The RV Show USA, RV electricity expert Mike Sokol explains how someone can easily be shocked or electrocuted while swimming near a dock where a boat’s electrical hookup is miswired.

And it’s not just the fact that someone can die from such a shock, but the way they die that’s the scariest. You’ve likely never heard this before.

Watch the 10-minute video below.

More RV electricity articles here.

##RVT1117