Fact or Fiction: RV tires tend to lose pressure at high altitudes (ANSWER)

Fiction

You might recall being taught in school that as you travel to higher elevations atmospheric air pressure decreases. For those that can’t remember, the following provides a refresher course.

“As altitude rises, air pressure drops. In other words, if the indicated altitude is high, the air pressure is low.” Per the folks at National Geographic.

The folks at National Geographic go on to tell us, “This happens for two reasons. The first reason is gravity. Earth’s gravity pulls air as close to the surface as possible.

“The second reason is density. As altitude increases, the amount of gas molecules in the air decreases—the air becomes less dense than air nearer to sea level. This is what meteorologists and mountaineers mean by “thin air.” Thin air exerts less pressure than air at a lower altitude.”

Some effects of thin air at high altitudes

You have undoubtedly experienced the effects of thin air during your RV travels in one of the following ways:

The engine propelling your RV struggles to produce enough power to get you up and over a high mountain pass. (This is due to less oxygen to support combustion.)

You become easily winded while exerting yourself at high altitudes. (Less oxygen entering your lungs.)

Your absorption refrigerator may not want to operate on propane, as outlined here. (Less oxygen to support proper combustion.)

The plastic ketchup or mustard container that you haven’t opened since you left the lowlands becomes an artesian well automatically spewing out the contents when you open it in the mountains. (The air pressure in the container is now higher than the exterior air pressure, thus expelling the contents when opened.)

The bag of unopened chips that you brought from your seaside home now appears 8 months pregnant. (The air pressure in the bag is now higher than the exterior air pressure, expanding the bag like a balloon.)

The last two examples clearly illustrate what happens with your RV tires when you gain altitude. As the atmospheric pressure surrounding the bag of chips, condiment container or your RV tires decreases, the air pressure measurement within those sealed items increases.

Verify increased PSI at high altitudes

This can easily be verified by filling your tires to the recommended air pressure at home, then recording the pressure with the use of a tire gauge, which typically displays PSI (Pound per Square Inch). Once you are atop a high mountain pass, measure the pressure again and compare it to the reading from home. You will likely see an increase of 2-3 PSI. It all boils down to pressure differential, as RVtravel.com’s tire expert Roger Marble explains here.

“I’d never thought about this until I had a P.O.S. sleep number bed. I had it set at a comfortable number halfway to full when I was camping in the prairies when I got into the mountains the bed was straining at its seams ready to explode.” Comment to the article mentioned above further illustrates that air pressure in sealed items increases as atmospheric pressure decreases at higher elevations.

While there are many more nuances that can be discussed about tires, pressure and altitude (Roger covers many of them in the article mentioned above), the fact is, tire pressure measured with a tire gauge increases at higher altitudes. They do not lose pressure in thin air.

Hope this clears the air (pun intended) regarding tire pressure changes with altitude.

To learn more about high-elevation travel in your RV and all that is affected, click here.

Now, some questions for you:

Is there a reoccurring half-truth you keep seeing online that you would like to see addressed?

Were you taught something by other RVers that turned out to be bad advice?

Have you recently read something that left you wondering, is that true?

Do you know something to be true, but none of your RVing friends believe you?

Please share your comments using the comment box below and we will do our best to provide the facts in a future Fact or Fiction entry.

