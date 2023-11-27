Monday, November 27, 2023

Huge Honda Accord and HR-V recall: Seatbelts could fail

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Honda Accord recall

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a Honda Accord recall. Honda (American Honda Motor Co.) is recalling certain 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles. The front seat belt pretensioners may be missing the rivet that secures the quick connector and wire plate. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard numbers 208, “Occupant Crash Protection,” 209, “Seat Belt Assembles,” and 210, “Seat Belt Assembly Anchorages.” A seat belt pretensioner missing a rivet will not properly restrain the occupant, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

Potentially 303,770 cars could be affected.

Remedy

Dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt pretensioner assemblies as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 8, 2024. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s numbers for this recall are MG7 and NG5.

Honda Accord recall notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

For more recalls, click here.

Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


