Monday, November 27, 2023

October RV shipments continue year-long decline

By RV Travel
October 2023 RV Shipments

RV shipments continued their monthly fall as they have for every month so far this year. Results for the RV Industry Association’s October 2023 survey of manufacturers found that total RV shipments ended the month with 28,371 units, a decrease of 13.1% compared to the 32,652 units shipped in October last year. So far this year, RV shipments are down 40.6% with 266,492 units.

Towable RVs, led by conventional travel trailers, ended the month down 9.2% from last October with 24,825 shipments. Conventional travel trailers led the way with 19,744 units shipped.

Motorhomes finished the month down 33.4% compared to the same month last year with 3,546 units, most of which were Class C models with 1,893 sales, which was down from 2,622 last year. Only 780 Class A motorhomes shipped from factories for the month.

Park model RVs finished October down 15.0% compared to the same month last year, with 431 wholesale shipments.

Below you will find charts showing 2022/2023 month-over-month total wholesale RV shipments, excluding park models.

RV Travel
Our goal at RVtravel.com, now in our 22nd year of continuous online publication, is to provide a comprehensive source of quality news, advice, and information about RVs and the RV lifestyle. Our writers are all (human) RVing experts who write for you, not advertisers, stockholders or Google rankings. You won't find more valuable information about RVing anywhere else—and with no spam, ever.


