Search for missing van-lifer Gabby Petito continues. National Parks and FBI ask public for help

*Editor’s Note: We will update this story as more details emerge.

The FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for 22-year old Gabby Petito, who was last heard from near Grand Teton National Park at the end of August. She had spent the last couple of months traveling the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, in their converted van, a white 2012 Ford Transit with Florida plates. They had documented most of their journey through their Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Brian Laundrie returned to their Florida home in their van on September 1st, 10 days before Petito’s family reported her missing. Laundrie has not cooperated with police, and is now considered a person of interest.

The van has since been acquired by investigators and is under inspection for any clues.

As of late Friday night at the time of this writing, Laundrie has been missing from his Florida home since Tuesday.

Gabby and Brian’s van was spotted at the Jenny Lake parking area in Grand Teton National Park on August 25th. This is the last known location of Gabby. Gabby was supposed to meet a friend in Yellowstone on August 29th, but never called or showed up.

A text message from Gabby’s phone to her mother on August 30th read, “No service in Yosemite,” even though that was 800 miles or so from where the couple said they’d be. She (if that actually was her) has not been heard from since.

True crime aficionados are scouring Gabby and Brian’s social media outlets, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Spotify accounts to gather any clues. Gabby’s accounts have been restricted, while Brian’s accounts are still active and allowing comments. His most recent post, a photo of him in Moab, UT, from August 13th has nearly 30,000 comments, and counting. Most read, “Where is she, Brian??” and, “Do the right thing. Bring her home.”

Gabby Petito is white, 5-foot-5, about 110 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She has several tattoos: one on her right forearm that reads “let it be,” flowers in a triangle on her left arm, and one on her finger.

The Investigative Services Branch of the National Park Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Teton County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department are all asking for any reports of sightings. Anyone with possible information on Gabby Petito’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).

Grand Teton National Park is also asking that visitors to the park between August 24-30 look through their photos and see if Gabby, Brian or their van appear in any of the backgrounds.

Gabby’s family is using the Facebook page “Find Gabby” to update the public with any info. You can donate to their GoFundMe to help aid in the search for Gabby.