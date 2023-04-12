Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Using the Andersen Trailer Jack Blocks

By Dustin Simpson
Andersen Trailer Jack Block
Photo credit: Andersen

California RV Specialists offers sales of all the Andersen 5th wheel and RV stabilization products. Using the trailer jack block under your jack(s) means your jack doesn’t need to extend down as far, saving on wear and tear over time. Because the jack doesn’t need to extend fully, there’s less stress on it from movement. It’s a win-win.

Advantages of the Andersen Trailer Jack Blocks

  • Eliminates nearly all movement and sway in parked RVs and trailers (less stress on your trailer)
  • Double use for your money. Use them as a seat, a motorcycle stand, or a water bucket to put out your campfire!
  • Recessed pad area is 9-1/8″ diameter, recessed post-hole is 2-1/2″ diameter
  • Dimensions: 8″ tall, 12″ diameter at base, 10″ diameter at top (14″ tall when double-stacked)
  • The trailer jack block is extremely strong and durable and resists dirt and oil. The blocks are stackable for extra height and can even double as seats or step stools. (Note: Do not stack more than two high.)

Free clean step included with Trailer Block purchase

Keep 90% of the dirt outside of your RV, trailer or home with the innovative Clean Step.

No more dirty, worn-out mats to throw away! Less dirt inside means less cleaning for you and longer-lasting floors! Unique ridges work hard to remove dirt, mud and grease! Each Clean Step is extremely strong and easy to clean—just rinse with water!

  • Built to last
  • Resists dirt, mud, grease and oil
  • Save money – save time!

Trailer Jack Block gear





Dustin Simpson

I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner.
