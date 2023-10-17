The importance of adjusting your RV mirrors

Driving an RV comes with its unique set of challenges, and one crucial aspect that often gets overlooked is adjusting your RV mirrors for optimal safety.

Why RV mirrors matter

Before we dive into the “how-to” part of adjusting your RV’s mirrors, let’s take a look at why adjusting your RV mirrors is so essential. The mirrors on your RV are your eyes on the road around you. They play a vital role in keeping you and others safe. Here’s why mirrors matter:

Blind spots: RVs have larger blind spots than many other vehicles. Properly adjusted mirrors help reduce these blind spots, making it easier to see vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians around your RV.

RVs have larger blind spots than many other vehicles. Properly adjusted mirrors help reduce these blind spots, making it easier to see vehicles, cyclists, or pedestrians around your RV. Lane changes and merging : When driving an RV, I am especially cautious when making lane changes or merging onto highways. Well-adjusted mirrors provide a clear view of adjacent lanes and traffic and allow these maneuvers to be made safely.

: When driving an RV, I am especially cautious when making lane changes or merging onto highways. Well-adjusted mirrors provide a clear view of adjacent lanes and traffic and allow these maneuvers to be made safely. Parking and backing up: Navigating tight campsites and backing up an RV can be challenging. Your mirrors help you gauge the distance from obstacles, ensuring you don’t accidentally bump into something or someone.

Navigating tight campsites and backing up an RV can be challenging. Your mirrors help you gauge the distance from obstacles, ensuring you don’t accidentally bump into something or someone. Overall awareness: Adjusted mirrors enhance overall awareness of your surroundings. They help the driver make informed decisions while traveling.

Adjusting your RV mirrors step-by-step

RVs typically have two types of mirrors: flat and convex. Each serves a unique purpose and should be adjusted accordingly.

Adjusting the flat mirror

Sit in the driver’s seat. Adjust your RV seat and steering wheel to your preferred position. Focus on the flat mirror on the driver’s side. Adjust the mirror so that you can see the side of your RV just visible on the edge of the mirror plus the adjacent lane. You should have a clear view of the road behind you without any blind spots. Make sure the mirror is level and not angled too far in any direction. You want your mirror to give you the most highway view possible. Repeat the procedure for the flat mirror located on the rider’s side.

Adjusting the convex mirror

The convex mirror is the one with a curved surface, usually located just below the flat mirror.

Sit in the driver’s seat again, and this time concentrate on the convex mirror. Adjust it in such a way that you can see a wider area, including the adjacent lane and a portion of the RV’s side. Keep in mind that objects in this mirror may appear smaller and farther away than they actually are due to the convex shape. This is normal, and it helps eliminate blind spots. Repeat the procedure for the convex mirror located on the rider’s side.

Double-check and test

Before hitting the road, perform a quick test by looking in your mirrors and checking for blind spots. Make any necessary adjustments until you feel confident with the visibility.

Remember to readjust mirrors whenever you change drivers.

Note: It may take some trial and error to find the perfect mirror settings that suit your comfort and visibility preferences. Don’t hesitate to adjust them as needed to maintain an optimal view of your surroundings.

Before you begin your next adventure, take a few extra minutes to properly adjust your mirrors, and you’ll be well-prepared for the open road ahead. Here is a video by RVgeeks that demonstrates how to use the mirrors as you travel.

Do you have additional suggestions for adjusting your RV mirrors? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

