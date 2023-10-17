RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Issue 2232

Tip of the Day

Don’t let a space heater fire burn up your RV

Every year about this time, news articles begin appearing about RVs destroyed by fires caused by portable space heaters. In this article, electricity expert Mike Sokol explains how to prevent this from happening to your RV. Mike’s number one rule is to never plug a space heater into a skinny extension cord or outlet strip. “Outlet strips were never designed for the types of continuous high-amperage loads created by any electrical heating appliance,” he warns.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

RV generator won’t stay on. Replaced the battery, but could it be a fuse?

Dear Dave,

I can’t get my RV’s generator to stay on. We replaced the battery in back. Could it possibly be a fuse that’s causing the problem? —Audrey, 2013 Coachmen Freelander

RV Tours

Tour the 2024 Tiffin Wayfarer 25 LW diesel Class C motorhome

By Cheri Sicard

In the video tour below, join Leon Carlson from the family-owned The RV Corral for a first look at the 2024 Tiffin Wayfarer 25 LW Class C motorhome.

Built on a Mercedes-Benz chassis, this is that semi-rare diesel Class C motorhome.

This coach is all-electric, meaning you never have to buy propane. It runs off diesel and battery and comes outfitted with a fuel-efficient Onan Quiet Diesel generator. I also love that the Tiffin Wayfarer comes with lithium batteries.

What is America’s most visited National Park? (From 2022 data) Is it: A) Great Smoky Mountains National Park; B) Grand Canyon National Park; C) Rocky Mountain National Park; or D) Zion National Park? Find the answer below.

Video of the day

What we can learn from RV accidents. Don’t make these mistakes!

By Cheri Sicard

RV accidents are without a doubt one of if not the biggest tragedies of RV life. But if we can learn something from them, then at least something of value for someone can come out of the experience. That’s what the team from Outdoor Miles set out to do in the video below. In it, they look at several RV accidents and analyze how they could have been prevented (when possible), and what the best way of handling the situation would have been.

The video logically breaks the topic down into different categories and examines how each affects RV accidents.

Shirley Wallace and her amazing two-story trailer

By Chuck Woodbury

Although it’s been eight years since I met Shirley Wallace, I’ll never forget my visit with her and her one-of-a-kind two-story Spartan trailer.

On a visit to my aunt’s home in Lindsay, California, she told me about a friend who owned the unusual trailer. Shirley Wallace’s father added the second story when she was a child — bedrooms for Shirley and her sister. Shirley lived there until she went off to college.

“Would you like to see the trailer?” my aunt asked. A couple of hours later, we were on our way.

Reader poll

Do you ever stop to walk around random cemeteries on your RV travels?

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Black bears and food. Be careful

Black bears have one of the best senses of smell of all wild animals, a keen sense of curiosity, and a huge appetite, eating between 4,000 and 20,000 calories per day depending on the time of year. If they smell something that might be edible—even if it’s a tube of toothpaste or a stick of gum—they will likely want to investigate. That’s why it’s critical to keep ANYTHING that is scented, has calories or has flavor to be stored properly when you are in bear country. That includes all food, drinks, coolers, toiletries and trash. Keep these items secured in your RV with your windows and doors closed securely when you are away or use the metal food storage lockers you’ll find in some parks. Even a single, empty ChapStick container or candy bar wrapper can result in a bear breaking into your RV or car.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Ghost Tours of New Mexico

If you’ve never been on a ghost (or haunted) tour, you’re missing out! They’re fun and you learn a lot of history! Here are some of the most popular tours in New Mexico.

Recipe of the Day

Blueberry Apple Crisp

by Samantha Bideau from Louisville, KY

Apple crisps are a popular fall dessert. We love the addition of fresh blueberries to this sweet treat. The combination of apples and blueberries adds fresh flavor to this easy dessert. It’s filled with spice flavor thanks to the cloves, allspice, nutmeg, and cinnamon. On top of the fresh fruit is a buttery and crunchy oat streusel topping.

Trivia

Huey, Dewey, and Louie Duck are the sons of Donald’s sister Della Duck; in Donald’s Nephews, their mother is instead named Dumbella. In the original theatrical shorts, they were sent to visit Donald for one day; in the comics, they were sent to stay with him only temporarily. In both cases, the boys’ parents were never mentioned again. The boys and “Unca Donald” ended up living permanently in the fictional city of Duckburg, in the fictional state of Calisota.

*Who is Nevada’s most famous ghost and where can you find her? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is America’s most-visited National Park. In 2022 the park saw 12,937,633 visitors! Learn more about RVing the park in this article by Dale Wade.

