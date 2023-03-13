Four important things to know about RV windows

I love our RV windows! They function like living masterpieces gracing the walls of our RV. At any given time, I might see mountains, a forest’s trees, or limestone cliffs as I look through our windows. It’s fun to watch the snowflakes twirl to the ground, too. Especially when I’m snuggled under a blanket inside our warm RV. RV windows are great, but how much do you actually know about them? I’ll bet there are things you may not have discovered about your rig’s windows. Especially if you’re new to RVing.

See out, see in

Our RV windows provide good privacy during daylight hours. On a bright, sunny day, when I look at our RV from the outside, the windows look black. I can’t see a thing that’s happening inside our RV, even when the inside shades are open and interior lights are on.

Come dusk, things change. Once the outside gets darker than the interior of our RV, our rig transforms into the proverbial fishbowl. It’s like being on stage with the entire campground as my audience.

Check out your RV windows—during the daytime and at night—from the outside looking in. Look to see if your fellow campers can see inside your rig as they pass by. Then take appropriate action.

Drain slots

Our RV windows have weep holes or drain slots that help rainwater escape to the outside rather than into our rig’s interior. Look for small horizontal slots (openings) in the bottom of your window’s frame.

If the weep holes become clogged with dirt or debris, water may intrude into your RV. No one wants water damage, mold, and the expense of repairs! You can avoid all of it by periodically cleaning the RV’s window tracks and weep holes.

On the inside of your RV, use a rag and a slotted screwdriver to clear the channel of dust. Compressed air with a thin, straw nozzle will help blow away the dirt you loosened with the rag.

On the outside of the window, use the rag and screwdriver to clear away road grime and dirt from the window channel. Use a wire or unbend a large-sized paper clip and push it up into the weep hole to loosen debris. Then use the compressed air once again to clear away the loosened dirt.

How often do you need to clean your RV’s weep holes? It largely depends on how often and where you camp. Check your drain slots often when camping, just to be safe.

Window screens

RV window screens are removable, and that’s good news! Camping in the early springtime often means lots of pollen everywhere, even on the screens. If we happen to travel over dusty roads to reach the campground, our rig’s window screens get dirty then, too.

If you’re tired of looking through filthy window screens, I have two words for you: microfiber cloth. Yep, these work wonders on dirty window screens. Just remove the screen and take it outside. Rub one side of the screen and then the other. Like magic, the microfiber cloth will remove pollen, debris, and dust. It’s a quick and easy fix. (I love my microfiber cloths and use them for everything!)

Emergency windows

I was in the process of showing my friends how our RV’s emergency windows function when I discovered that one window was stuck shut! Hubby went outside to inspect the window seal and discovered that the exterior window was stuck tight to the RV’s exterior. Yipes!

Thankfully, we were able to loosen the seal and I cleaned it with dish soap and warm water. We inspected the seal and it seemed fine—no cracks, splits or degradation. Our RV dealer suggested we condition the window rubber seal with 303 Rubber Seal Protectant. I sprayed the protectant on a clean rag and applied it to the seal. The window now functions as it should.

Please add your tips and hints about RV windows in the comments below. Thanks!

##RVDT2076