You MUST have a set of microfiber cloths in your RV. You can do SO much with them!

They aren’t a luxury anymore. No, microfiber cloths have become cleaning staples in many RVs today. Here are some reasons why you should consider adding them to your arsenal of cleaning supplies.

Advantages of using microfiber cloths

Forget paper towels. Almost anything a paper towel can do, a microfiber cloth can do better. Plus, there won’t be any lint or streaks left behind like when you use paper towels. Cost savings. While you may spend a bit more up front, in the long run, these cloths will save you money. That’s because the cloths can be laundered and reused countless times. In addition, the microfiber cloths clean effectively with simple water, and no additional cleaning agent.

How do they work?

Unique construction. The many individual fibers in the cloths can hold up to six times their weight in water, making them the perfect solution to most cleaning jobs.

Fiber action. The friction between the thousands of tiny individual cloth fibers generates static electricity. This acts like a magnet, attracting dirt and dust particles, leaving no residue behind.

Caring for microfiber cloths

It’s best to rinse the cloths after each use and hang them to dry. You can launder soiled cloths with regular detergent in your washing machine, but don’t use bleach or fabric softeners. Bleach will shorten the life of the fabric and fabric softeners will decrease the cloth’s rate of absorbency. You can dry the cloths in the clothes dryer, but always use the lowest heat or air-dry settings.

Note: Because the microfiber cloths attract lint, I prefer to launder the cloths in a separate load from other fabrics.

Where to purchase them

Because of their popularity, you can buy them almost anywhere. Check the cleaning aisle of your favorite market, Sam’s Club or Costco stores, the auto department in Walmart or Target, and even some dollar-type stores.

You can also purchase them online, where they come in a variety of softness. A waffle weave towel will work best for tougher scrubbing jobs, while a softer, thinner, suede-type cloth works best for eyeglasses. Microfiber cloth mitts can be handy for dusting because they fit directly on your hand.

I use these for general household cleaning. I designate one color for cleaning the RV’s bathroom and a different color for the kitchen, dusting, and vehicle cleaning.

Tips for using them in the RV

Many times, a microfiber cloth will clean effectively without the addition of cleaning agents. Simple water and a quick wipe down will usually produce a sparkling shine. However, for dirtier surfaces you can use your favorite cleaner. Just use a bit less because the microfiber cloth is very efficient.

On wood surfaces. Wipe down RV cupboards, furniture, and floor baseboards with them. They’ll pick up dust quickly and leave behind no lint.

A gentle swipe with an ultra-fine microfiber cloth will leave your lens picture perfect. Floors. With the right size, you can attach a microfiber cloth to your Swiffer duster. It works great on floors to pick up sand, dirt, and other messes!

Using microfiber cloths for absorption

Pet spills. The super absorbency capabilities of a microfiber cloth make quick clean-up around the dog’s messy water bowl.

The super absorbency capabilities of a microfiber cloth make quick clean-up around the dog’s messy water bowl. Defrosting the RV’s freezer. Sop up all that water. It works much better than a regular towel or paper towels because it absorbs liquids so much better.

Sop up all that water. It works much better than a regular towel or paper towels because it absorbs liquids so much better. Drying dishes . I use a bigger-size microfiber towel to dry dishes. It works like a charm!

. I use a bigger-size microfiber towel to dry dishes. It works like a charm! Clothes washer and dryer. A microfiber cloth will absorb any leftover water in the washing machine. I like to wipe down the gaskets in both the washer and dryer. The cloth removes excess moisture as well as lint.

A microfiber cloth will absorb any leftover water in the washing machine. I like to wipe down the gaskets in both the washer and dryer. The cloth removes excess moisture as well as lint. After shower wipe-down. We use a microfiber towel to remove water from the shower walls and shower glass after we shower. Afterwards, we put the towel outside to air dry, eliminating excess humidity in our RV.

But wait! There’s more!

I’m sure there are many, many other ways to use microfiber cloths in and around your RV. Share some of your RV tips and tricks with us in the comments below or whisk on over to my forum. Let’s keep this cleaning conversation going!

