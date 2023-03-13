Top 20 Google Maps hacks, tips, and tricks

By Cheri Sicard

Before I get to the actual video in this post I want to address something before the peanut gallery yells at me in the comments (again) about using the word Google Maps “hacks” instead of Google Maps “tips.” There is a very practical reason I do this. Twice as many people search for the term “Google Maps hacks” as for “Google Maps tips.”

For some reason, I know this word annoys some of you (a LOT), but we need to pay the bills to keep this site afloat and that means we need readers. Hence, Google Maps hacks it is!

You have probably already used Google Maps to help you navigate a route. But the video below from tech expert Kevin Stratvert (with almost 2 million subscribers!) will give you 20 useful and actionable tips on how to use this invaluable resource more productively.

You may even discover some new things that you never knew that Google Maps could do. I know I did.

Google Maps hacks covered in the video (be sure to watch for details):

#1: One finger Zoom – How to zoom in and out using just one finger on your phone.

#2: Remember your parking spot – Never guess where you parked your vehicle again. Google maps can remember the location and guide you right back to it. WOW!

#3: See where you’ve been – The location history function will retrace your steps, if you choose (this one is a little creepy). It will even overlay your photos onto the map data.

#4: Street view history – This feature lets you travel back in time. That’s right—you not only can see what a location looks like now, you can see how it has changed over time.

#5: Google Assistant – This Google feature allows you to interact with Google Maps by just using your voice. So, for instance, you could be navigating to a destination and simply ask Google to show you all the gas stations along the route. Not only will it show you the gas stations, it will also show you their prices!

#6: Change vehicle icon – This is aesthetics, but it’s fun.

#7: Custom labels – These make it easier to navigate back to the places you care about.

#8: Save locations – This is a terrific feature for saving places you want to visit if you ever get in the area, or for saving campsites or boondocking locations you don’t want to forget.

#9: Offline maps – You can download offline maps, an especially important feature for when traveling through areas with spotty internet connections.

#10: Measure distance and area – This will help you determine how far you are from any given landmark. This feature also allows you to calculate the size of a specified area.

#11: Share real-time location – Trying to coordinate a caravan or with others traveling with you in other vehicles? Share you real-time locations with each other and take away all the guesswork.

#12: Avoid tolls, highways, ferries, etc. – Google Maps makes it very easy to customize the route according to your preferences. The avoid tolls button alone can save RVers a bundle, especially when traveling back east.

#13: View inside buildings – Google maps does more than show you the outside world, you can see inside certain buildings. This can be handy when planning trips to shopping malls, for instance.

#14: Add multiple stops – You don’t have to plan a longer trip one route at a time. Google Maps allows you to add as many stops along the way as you like. Those who love to plan ahead could have an entire itinerary map planned well in advance.

#15: Reminder to leave on time – Want to arrive at a specific place at a specific time—for instance, when they open? Google Maps can let you know when to leave in order to make that happen.

#16: Modify your route – Maps allows you to change and modify your route by simply drag and dropping. Watch the video to see how to pick up this invaluable Google Maps skill.

#17: Public transport – When you want to leave the rig behind and take public transportation, Google Maps can help you navigate that successfully, too. The video shows you how.

#18: Traffic reports – Google Maps does so much more than navigate—it can give you up-to-the-minute traffic reports. You can also see what traffic in a given area typically looks like at any point in the day—invaluable for deciding when to travel.

#19: Flight prices – Google Maps can quickly let you compare flight price options for when you need to catch a flight.

#20: UFO proof? – OK this last “tip” was just for fun. But if you look at the street view of Area 51 on Google Maps, it shows a UFO! Read more about traveling in this area here.

