Thursday, May 4, 2023

Why install the Roadmaster Comfort Ride System?

By Dustin Simpson
The Roadmaster’s Comfort Ride Slipper Spring system is designed to be used with the Comfort Ride Shock Absorber system. When the systems are used together, you can expect up to a 50 percent reduction in induced road energy transmission into your RV—over cobblestones, a 76 percent reduction, and over gravel roads, a 94 percent reduction! These products are designed for low maintenance; 10 of the 14 moving parts in the conventional RV suspension are eliminated. The remaining four are lubricated with bushings.

Comfort Ride shock absorber and slipper leaf spring systems will significantly reduce the cause of these common symptoms:

Chucking — The truck is rocked forward and aft when the trailer goes over uneven pavement (dips, frost heaves, and the infamous bridge expansion joints).

Axle roll-up — During braking, the trailer’s rear tires are lifted enough to cause a loss in traction (and a rise in the driver’s blood pressure).

Suspension rebound — When one tire goes over an obstacle, the trailer tips sideways. After the tire clears the obstacle, the leaf springs (and the trailer with them) rebound like a pogo stick.

Comfort Ride shock absorber and slipper leaf spring kits can be purchased and installed separately. However, in combination, the whole is greater than the parts—the two components provide a more significant improvement in ride quality.

Dustin Simpson
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
