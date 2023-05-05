Camping in Oregon: 5 bucket list Oregon RV trips

By Cheri Sicard

I briefly traveled in Oregon on last year’s long long RV trip and I can’t wait to get back to this region to explore more this year. That’s why I was thrilled to find this 5 Bucket List Oregon RV Trips video to help me plan.

There is so much to explore, I am not sure how the team at Camp/Travel/Explore managed to narrow this list down to just five, but they did.

So what Oregon RV trips made the list?

Let’s explore. And even if you can’t visit, the video provides some exceptional Oregon eye candy.

Crater Lake National Park: This is the team’s #1 favorite even on this short “bucket list” of Oregon adventures. A crystal blue clear lake, surrounded by pine forests awaits. It is swimmable, although the water is a brisk 55 degrees F. Be sure to hike the Watchman Peak trail all the way to the highest point in the park where you can see the entire lake.

Florence, OR: This is a quaint little town with old-world charm. There is a nice little shopping area and plenty of restaurants in this picturesque coastal town. But Florence’s biggest claim to fame is the dunes, so be sure to get out onto the sand, either on foot or in a dune buggy, to explore.

Heceta Lighthouse and the Oregon Coast: The beach leading to the lighthouse offers an amazing scenic seaside hiking trail. But the views from the point where the lighthouse sits is one of the things that make the wild Oregon coast so legendary. Be sure to watch the video as they give a number of other stops of interest on the Oregon coast. Get your cameras ready!

Multnomah Falls: Consistently voted the #1 thing to see in Oregon with good reason, this one is not to be missed.

Crown Point: The drive up Larch Mountain to the Point is spectacular in and of itself, but this will culminate in one of the best views of Mt. Hood that exists. You can actually see five different mountaintops from Crown Point. There are also some great waterfalls on this trip you can hit along the way.

