Introvert RVer says getting out of comfort zone brings unexpected fun times

I’ve written before about the tension that exists between an introverted personality and an extroverted one. Put those two personalities inside a very small living space (like an RV) and you might rightly predict an explosion of sorts. Will it be a glorious fireworks display or a disastrous implosion? That’s really up to you! Yes, I’m lookin’ at you—you extrovert, you! And I see you trying to avoid eye contact, you reticent introvert! As with so much in life, the choices we make have the power to either enrich our life or make us miserable. The choice is up to us, and I’d like to encourage you to get out of your comfort zone.

An introvert’s life

I should begin by reminding you that Hubby is the extrovert, and my personality has tended to fall a bit more on the introverted side in our 45+ year marriage. Our potentially clashing personalities have found a comfortable rhythm, of sorts. I like to spend my days quietly reading, crafting, or writing. But don’t get the wrong idea—I do not spend all of my time enclosed within our four small walls. I also enjoy an occasional motorcycle ride or bicycle ride with Hubby. I like hiking, too. But are you sensing a theme to my introverted life? I mostly enjoy solo activities or doing things as a couple—just the two of us.

The extrovert’s life

Hubby’s extroverted self needs more than my quiet, mostly-stay-at-home life, so he meets all of the other campers in the campground, makes himself available to RVers who may need help, and generally, “feeds” his extroverted needs by being with others—lots of others. He assures me that he also enjoys being with me. And I guess those 45+ years of marriage can’t help but back up his claim. Right?

Getting out of my comfort zone

Well, here’s what happened. I was thinking about dinner plans, but mostly anticipating another quiet night of riveting television. (Who am I kidding? There’s nothing on. Ever. At least no programming that I care two hoots about anyway.) Hubby burst into the RV, all smiles. He announced that our neighbors, along with several other folks in our CG, planned to attend a local restaurant’s “Thursday karaoke night.” Of course, he wanted to check with me before accepting the invite. I’m sure that my “no-way-in-the-world-does-that-sound-like-fun-to-me” look was written all over my face. But somehow my traitorous mouth said, “Sure! Let’s go!”

Huh?

Before I could reconsider my hasty “Sure! Let’s go!” Hubby was out the door. I’m not sure if he thought perhaps he’d stepped into the wrong RV, or was afraid that I might change my mind. He returned a few minutes later with a bounce in his step and a glowing smile on his face. I got myself out of my comfort zone and we went. No, neither Hubby nor I braved going up on stage. We did enjoy singing along and wholeheartedly cheering the great local singers right along with the not-so-great ones. It was fun. Really! It was loud and raucous and silly and entertaining and wildly fun!

Lessons learned

My point? Well, to all of you introverts out there, I understand how hard it can be to do something “new” or “different,” especially with people you don’t really know. Getting out of your comfort zone is difficult! I also recognize that I sometimes miss out because my default response is typically, “No.” I’m working to change that. Baby steps, but I am trying!

And you extroverts? First of all, thank you for allowing the introverts in your life the time we need to “feed” our introverted selves (quiet time alone or just with you). Also, thanks for sometimes coaxing us introverts to enjoy a small glimpse into your gregarious, convivial life. Together, we can both enjoy the days to come—whether we go out or stay home.

Do you consider yourself an introvert or an extrovert? Does your personality affect the way you RV? Share your thoughts in my forum or in the comments below.

[Editor’s note: If you’re an introvert or have someone close to you who is, the book Quiet by Susan Cain is certainly worth a read.]

##RVT1041