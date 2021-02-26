Husband is extroverted, wife introverted. How do they differ at the campsite?

By Gail Marsh

It happens. Every. Single. Time. Within three short minutes of parking our RV, my extremely extroverted husband has already met the campers on either side of us. Before I can extend the slides to our fifth wheel, he’s made friends with the two anglers in the RVs across the road. As I’m transferring stuff from the truck into the camper, hubby is making golfing plans with the guy parked behind us. RVing with an extrovert is not always easy – especially if you are an introvert like myself.

My outgoing hubby loves meeting and talking with all the people we meet along our RV journey. The COVID-19 social distancing rules haven’t stopped him. They’ve barely slowed him down! He just talks louder – from a distance. Hubby immediately feels part of the RV park community. Even when we just stay overnight!

I genuinely appreciate my extroverted hubby. I’ve met wonderful people because of his gregarious personality. But I felt worried when we decided to spend extended time RVing in Florida for the winter. I envisioned myself whiling away the hours watching “Law and Order” reruns while hubby fished, golfed, and otherwise occupied himself with his “new best friends.” I’m not anti-social. Really. It just takes me a little longer to approach strangers. Because hubby and I have been married for more than 45 years, we’ve learned to adapt.

How introverts can make connections at the campground

Knowing our differences (and accepting them) has helped me find greater joy as we travel. I’ve discovered other kindred souls – introverts like me. I’ve witnessed the various ways they work to become a real part of the RV camp community. It usually starts with a note tacked to the RV park’s bulletin board. Because introverts tend to like smaller get-togethers or more one-on-one friendships, here are a few of the ways I’ve seen the not-as-social-type campers make a positive connection to those they meet along the way:

A nurse offers free blood pressure checks to RVers.

The guy with a ladder offers to wash your rig for a great price (or even for free!).

A hobbyist gives knitting lessons.

A canasta player offers to teach the card game to others.

The tech guy volunteers to help others learn how to “FaceTime” with grandkids.

How about you? Do you travel with an opposite personality type? Are you an extrovert or an introvert? You can take a free test here to find out. Who knows? It might just help you and your travel buddy enjoy the ride even more! And please participate in our poll. Remember, it may take a moment to load.

